NBA Mock Trade: Bulls Exit for Coby White Can Help Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

The NBA Trade Deadline is just weeks away. Trae Young and the Hawks kicked off the Wild West that the NBA becomes this time of the year. Many other names will continue to heavily mentioned across many news outlets as trade candidates. Coby White will be one of those names. The Bulls seem ready to move on from White as he is ready to move on, himself. Multiple destinations will be in consideration, so we will paint of a picture of one deal that send him to Minnesota.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

Coby White is generating a ton of trade interest around the league, as over six teams have already reached out to the Bulls about him, sources told @ClutchPoints.



Chicago believes interest in White from teams with long-term and short-term aspirations will increase his value. https://t.co/JEsAprAaXP — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) December 23, 2025

Chicago Bulls

It is a bit surprising to see that White is actually 1st on the Bulls in Usage Rate (27.1%). He and Josh Giddey run a great game in the backcourt. However, it has lacked to provide any dividends as the Bulls are 17-20, 10th in the Eastern Conference.

As to how this trade would impact the Bulls, it would significantly rise the usage of Giddey. He will run the point with more command and he would become a primary scorer in this backcourt. He very well could become a Top-15 Guard in Fantasy Basketball.

Tre Jones is also a fantastic backup Point Guard. We can anticipate that his role expands and Giddey will often compliment him as the Shooting Guard. The duo should still run smooth and with little, if any offensive drop off with White leaving.

Other rises may include Matas Buzelis and Ayo Dosunmu. The Bulls have a surplus of Guards, so moving White opens up opportunity and thins out the surplus of talent.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are an older NBA team. This trade would allow for White to step into a useful role quite fast.

Rob Dillingham and Mike Conley run the Point in this offense. A veteran, but younger presence in White should help Dillingham grow and their minutes may be split. A hot hand may win, and hopefully that can be White. He is an expiring contract, so any great output is appreciated, but not relied upon.

I would consider the Timberwolves to have volatile Fantasy Basketball Valuations. This would be more of a wait-and-see, and White would surely have a Usage Rate and Minutes per Game reduction, thus devaluing his upside.

Mock Trade Details

Bulls Receive: Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr., 2026 2nd Round Pick

Timberwolves Receive: Coby White

Why the Bulls Say Yes

The Hawks, Clippers, Timberwolves, and Mavericks have shown interest in Coby White, per @BrettSiegelNBA



“White is in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. The Bulls continue to field calls from numerous teams interested in… pic.twitter.com/mY5FxdDlmd — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 7, 2026

The days appear numbered for White. He is an expiring contract and he has not quite become the superstar that the team has hoped to find. In an expiring contract year, the Bulls might as well get returns if they do not expect to bring him back. Surely, they will not with his next AAV expected to be >$25 Million.

DiVincenzo adds a great scoring presence to compliment Giddey, Jones, and Dosumnu. The Bulls can use an elite shooter, so this fits well for a about $12 Million a year, with DiVincenzo with +1-Year on his current deal.

Shannon Jr. will also add as a utility piece. He is paired in to complete financial demands in this deal. He is low-risk, thus any upside is good upside at-risk. Shannon Jr. is being paid $2.2 Million per Year.

Why the Timberwolves Say Yes

The Timberwolves lack guard play in this offense. However, they have Championship aspirations and those hopes can very well be met. A key guard in White could aid this thin offense, pairing him with Dillingham in an effort to help feed Anthony Edwards.

The books in Minnesota are also stacked very high. They are currently paing (5) players over $20 Million per Year. None of those deals are expiring. By selling off DiVincenzo and Shannon Jr., they add some short-term flexibility to their books as White is non-committal money.

This deal reduces financial risk while filling a gap that is guard play.

