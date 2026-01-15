NBA Mock Trade: Jarrett Allen Moves to the Pacers for Benedict Mathurin Plus More

The Cleveland Cavaliers have constantly been rumored to be active at the trade deadline. It sounds like the team has been hesitant to make any moves, despite the rumors, but business is business. If the offer fits, they will take it. Jarrett Allen seems to be a popular name to be dealt. Despite limitations over the 2nd apron, he could be dealt as he has lost some confidence from his head coach, Kenny Atkinson. In this mock trade, we sent Allen to the Pacers.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

If Allen is dealt here, it puts Evan Mobley in an interesting spot. Many fans argue that he cannot play the center position, and this may force him to partially do it anyway. Nonetheless, usage of Mobley will go up, and his fantasy basketball output should favor.

Other than Mobley, we can see Larry Nance Jr. and DeAndre Hunter see a workload increase at Power Forward with Mobley splitting time as a Center. They could also see stock rise, but depending on how Atkinson models his new look roster.

De’Andre Hunter reportedly wants out of Cleveland, per @HPbasketball



“Among the things I tend to squint skeptically at is when someone says ‘that guy wants out bad.’ NBA players do tend to have pretty good perspective that they make tens of millions to play basketball and that… pic.twitter.com/erNIzQOQ4C — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 13, 2026

With the Pacers adding Allen, it will surge his fantasy value. Allen is playing under (27) Minutes per Game on the Cavaliers. With the Pacers trading for Allen, they would view him as a vital, rim-protecting piece. His minutes will drastically increase, as will his fantasy output.

The only big-name affected on the Pacers could be Pascal Siakam. However, Allen will truly play the center position. This should not affect Siakam a ton as a versatile Power Forward. There is a world where this actually benefits Siakam.

Mock Trade Details

Cavaliers Receive: Benedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, 2027 1st Round Pick Swap

Pacers Receive: Jarrett Allen

Why the Cavaliers Say Yes

It seems like the Cavaliers have lost some trust in Allen. Given his <30 Minutes per Game, he is no longer viewed as a vital piece to this team. The Cavaliers have also failed to go far in the Playoffs with this core, and as money is tied up at the top, Allen is the most expendable player.

By making this deal, the Cavaliers manage to complete an otherwise difficult trade. In return, they get a nice perimeter shooter in Mathurin. If all goes well, they may even resign him, although unlikely with their current payroll. Nonetheless, the shooting surge helps them make a potential run in the playoffs.

The Cavaliers also add a rim presence in Isaiah Jackson. This will aid Mobley at the rim, as many argue that he should play Power Forward and not Center.

Why the Pacers Say Yes

The Pacers are shopping Bennedict Mathurin in hopes of landing an impact starting center.



Due for a lucrative extension this offseason, Indiana has already prioritized Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith over Mathurin in terms of new long-term contracts. pic.twitter.com/DVHNQcwqkb — Evan Sidery (@esidery) January 15, 2026

The Pacers lack size. Jay Huff is their listed starting center. He is not an X factor. By adding Allen, they have size, and he is secured for another 3-years. They will surely love to have size to aid Haliburton and company in a 2027 title-run.

The Pacers will also trade Mathurin away, getting something for his expiring contract that otherwise will not result in his return to Indiana.

