NBA Mock Trade: Jarrett Allen Moves to the Pacers for Benedict Mathurin Plus More
In this story:
The Cleveland Cavaliers have constantly been rumored to be active at the trade deadline. It sounds like the team has been hesitant to make any moves, despite the rumors, but business is business. If the offer fits, they will take it. Jarrett Allen seems to be a popular name to be dealt. Despite limitations over the 2nd apron, he could be dealt as he has lost some confidence from his head coach, Kenny Atkinson. In this mock trade, we sent Allen to the Pacers.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
If Allen is dealt here, it puts Evan Mobley in an interesting spot. Many fans argue that he cannot play the center position, and this may force him to partially do it anyway. Nonetheless, usage of Mobley will go up, and his fantasy basketball output should favor.
Other than Mobley, we can see Larry Nance Jr. and DeAndre Hunter see a workload increase at Power Forward with Mobley splitting time as a Center. They could also see stock rise, but depending on how Atkinson models his new look roster.
With the Pacers adding Allen, it will surge his fantasy value. Allen is playing under (27) Minutes per Game on the Cavaliers. With the Pacers trading for Allen, they would view him as a vital, rim-protecting piece. His minutes will drastically increase, as will his fantasy output.
The only big-name affected on the Pacers could be Pascal Siakam. However, Allen will truly play the center position. This should not affect Siakam a ton as a versatile Power Forward. There is a world where this actually benefits Siakam.
Mock Trade Details
Cavaliers Receive: Benedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, 2027 1st Round Pick Swap
Pacers Receive: Jarrett Allen
Why the Cavaliers Say Yes
It seems like the Cavaliers have lost some trust in Allen. Given his <30 Minutes per Game, he is no longer viewed as a vital piece to this team. The Cavaliers have also failed to go far in the Playoffs with this core, and as money is tied up at the top, Allen is the most expendable player.
By making this deal, the Cavaliers manage to complete an otherwise difficult trade. In return, they get a nice perimeter shooter in Mathurin. If all goes well, they may even resign him, although unlikely with their current payroll. Nonetheless, the shooting surge helps them make a potential run in the playoffs.
The Cavaliers also add a rim presence in Isaiah Jackson. This will aid Mobley at the rim, as many argue that he should play Power Forward and not Center.
Why the Pacers Say Yes
The Pacers lack size. Jay Huff is their listed starting center. He is not an X factor. By adding Allen, they have size, and he is secured for another 3-years. They will surely love to have size to aid Haliburton and company in a 2027 title-run.
The Pacers will also trade Mathurin away, getting something for his expiring contract that otherwise will not result in his return to Indiana.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.