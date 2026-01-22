NBA Mock Trade: Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Robert Williams III for Rui Hachimura

The Los Angeles Lakers began the 2025–26 NBA season with high expectations, aiming to contend behind a star core of Luka Dončić, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. The team has been streaky at times, but it’s still in a solid spot heading into the trade deadline, sitting at 26–16 and fifth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles acquired Deandre Ayton in the offseason, and he has been a steady starting center. However, the Lakers haven’t gotten consistently strong minutes from their backup bigs, with the current bench group featuring Jaxson Hayes, Drew Timme, and Maxi Kleber. If the front office looks to upgrade at the deadline, adding a proven center could be a major boost. Robert Williams III is a talented option the Trail Blazers could make available, and Portland and Los Angeles could be a strong match for a deal.

The Portland Trail Blazers have surpassed expectations so far this season, largely because of the elite play of rising star Deni Avdija. They currently sit at 22–22, which puts them ninth in the Western Conference and in position for the play-in tournament. Donovan Clingan has been Portland’s starting center, and he’s played very well, averaging 11.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 27.4 minutes per game. Robert Williams III has been a solid backup, but he’s struggled to carve out high-volume minutes with Clingan ahead of him in the rotation. Because of that, Portland could look to capitalize on Williams’ value at the trade deadline by moving him for a player who fits a bigger need at another position.

Los Angeles Lakers - Portland Trail Blazers Mock Trade

Los Angeles Lakers receive C Robert Williams III and 2026 second-round pick

Portland Trail Blazers receive PF Rui Hachimura

In this mock trade, the Lakers add a proven backup center in Robert Williams III along with a future second-round pick. In return, the Trail Blazers get a quality role player in Rui Hachimura.

Fantasy Basketball Outlook

Robert Williams III would likely see an increase in minutes with the Lakers. Through 30 games this season, the center has averaged just 15.9 minutes per game, but he’s still producing 6.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks when he’s on the floor. He would slot in behind Deandre Ayton and likely handle most of the backup center minutes in the second unit.Rui Hachimura hasn’t had his most productive season with the Lakers, and a change of scenery could help. He’s receiving a solid 30.7 minutes per game, but he’s averaging only 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. If he were traded to Portland, he would fit into the power forward rotation and share the bulk of those minutes with Jerami Grant.

