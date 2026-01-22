NBA Mock Trade: Nets Would Gain a Haul from Lakers for Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas

As we approach the NBA Trade Deadline, rumors continue to swirl. In Brooklyn, both Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas are hot names on the market. Surely, someone can use their services in a fair swap. If the Nets do deal these players, they must also get a haul. This haul will very much aid their current rebuild. As for a potential trade partner, we will project the Lakers to be just that as play to a more win-first strategy.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

The Nets and Cam Thomas are heading toward a divorce, per @NYPost_Lewis



“But eyes should be on Cam Thomas, with every sign pointing toward his time running out in Brooklyn. He’s lost his starting job, seen his playing time reduced, and neither situation seems about to change.… pic.twitter.com/g0TUx8rjmW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 21, 2026

If Porter Jr. were to leave town, this would open up the Nets offense quite a bit. As for Porter Jr.'s shooting on the road out, that may then benefit Egor Dëmin and his sharp-shooting ability. Porter Jr. is also a big-bodied forward that can do it all. He would honestly benefit everyone's usage, but no one truly in particular. The Nets run a very deep offense.

With Thomas also leaving, his shooting would allow for others to benefit. He would compound with Porter Jr. to give Dëmin free-reign of the Nets perimeter shooting. I think Dëmin could end up as a Top-15 contending Guard in the NBA, especially in 2026.

With these players incoming to Los Angeles, they will have some lowered value. The Lakers run throug Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Porter Jr. would become more a role-player, similar to that of his 2023-24 play-style with the Nuggets. As his trade rumors grow, he becomes more of a sell-high option in Fantasy Basketball.

Thomas would likely be a more lateral move. He will be a 6th-man type on the Lakers, providing lethal shooting off of the bench. With the Nets, that is exactly what Thomas currently is. The only reason his value may rise is that, well, the Lakers are better than the Nets. With better basketball comes better output.

Mock Trade Details:

Nets Receive: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, 2028 1st Round Pick, 2030 1st Round Pick

Lakers Receive: Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas

Why the Lakers Say Yes

The Lakers see a world right now where they can force a title run into affect. They have Doncic and James to lead the charge. If they build better weapons around them, the sky is the limit.

Between Hachimura, Vincent, and Kleber, they are all expiring contracts. They will very likely not resign either player. They are highly expendable, so why not? Knecht, himself, has lacked a huge role. Another team may find optimism in his shooting ability, while the Lakers focus on other things.

As for the 1st round picks, you have to pay a price. These players are not enough value. The picks, however are of great value to a rebuilding team like the Nets. It is the price of business. The Lakers look to win-now, thus sacrificing long-term pieces.

Why the Nets Say Yes

Porter Jr. was a great free agent signing for the Nets. They paid a price, got a great player, and now offer him up as a trade piece. Better yet, Porter Jr. has been playing above expected, surging his trade value. As a sharp-shooter, but also a big-body, teams will lick their chops at him.

The Nets have little to lose with dealing Porter Jr. He is under contract through 2027. Meanwhile, the Nets look to their next five years. They will deal him, no problem. Joe Tsai has literally said, without saying that the Nets are tanking.

Thomas has been an awesome Net. He has provided some elite shooting performances. However, his contract is expiring, and the Nets are playing him off of the bench. It is clear that he is not a priority to the Nets. They are more focused on their young players. The Lakers, however, will love to add his great scoring ability off of the bench. That is where his skillset best fits.

