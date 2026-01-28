NBA Mock Trade: San Antonio Spurs Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo in Blockbuster Deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have been a disappointing team in the 2025–2026 NBA season, currently sitting at 18–27 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The team has suffered major injuries, shown a lack of chemistry, and been unable to play winning basketball for most of the season. Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a calf injury all year, and there’s currently no timetable for his return. Antetokounmpo has been in trade rumors for a while, but it seems like Milwaukee has made a decision regarding their franchise player. A recent report stated that the Bucks are seriously listening to trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Shams: Bucks starting to listen to offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo.



Giannis is "ready for a new home." — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 28, 2026

The San Antonio Spurs are in the middle of playoff contention this year, with a 31–15 record that has them in second place in the Western Conference. More importantly, the Spurs have proven they can take down the Oklahoma City Thunder, going 3–1 against them this season. Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell make up a core that’s among the best in the league. The Spurs have the blue-chip young talent and future draft assets the Bucks would be looking for in return for Antetokounmpo. Let’s break down what a blockbuster mock trade could look like between the two teams.

San Antonio Spurs - Milwaukee Bucks Mock Trade

San Antonio Spurs receive PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks receive SG Stephon Castle, PF Jeremy Sochan, 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick

In this mock trade, the Spurs add the best power forward in the league in Giannis Antetokounmpo. In return, the Bucks receive a cornerstone player in Stephon Castle, a young role player in Jeremy Sochan, and four future first-round picks.

Fantasy Basketball Outlook

This mock trade would have a serious impact on fantasy basketball. Giannis Antetokounmpo would team up with Victor Wembanyama to create one of the best big-man duos the league has ever seen. Both players would likely see a slight decrease in offensive usage, but they would still be very productive on a competitive team. De’Aaron Fox would also see his shot volume drop, but he would have two elite scorers to feed in Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama. Stephon Castle would be the biggest fantasy winner in the Bucks’ return, as he would immediately become the center of Milwaukee’s offense in a high-minute, high-volume role. Jeremy Sochan would also likely see a fantasy stock boost compared to his current role with the Spurs.

