NBA Mock Trade: Timberwolves Add Backcourt Help With Coby White Deal

The Chicago Bulls are rumored to be shopping several notable contributors as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches. In the backcourt, point guard Coby White is garnering significant trade interest from teams around the league amid a modest 20-22 start for the team.

White has shown out despite missing time throughout the first half of the season, averaging 18.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc. At just 25-years-old, a number of teams could look to add White, from rebuilding clubs to legitimate playoff contenders.

Monitoring potential suitors around the league, the Minnesota Timberwolves emerge as a strong fit for White, having previously expressed interest in the Bulls guard. Here’s a mock trade to send White to Minnesota:

Chicago Bulls-Minnesota Timberwolves Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) goes to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago Bulls receive Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, 2026 second-round pick (DEN), 2026 second-round pick (IND)

Minnesota Timberwolves receive Coby White

In the proposed deal, the Bulls send White and his expiring contract to the Timberwolves in exchange for two young, high-upside players and veteran Mike Conley, who is slated to hit the open market at the end of the season. Chicago isn’t likely to re-sign White and has continued to shop him in the trade market as they seek out a return, opposed to losing him outright in free agency.

With the Timberwolves, White could take on greater responsibility as a primary ball-handler alongside Anthony Edwards, which could have a notable impact on his fantasy basketball stock. With greater efficiency and an expanded role as a playmaker in Minnesota’s offense, White’s stock would take a significant uptick down the stretch of the season.

Why The Bulls Make The Trade

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) celebrates with forward Jalen Smith (25) against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at United Center. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

As previously stated, the Bulls aren’t anticipated to retain White in the summer. The star guard’s time in Chicago appears to be coming to a close after seven seasons, with his deal set to expire following the 2025-26 season. The proposed deal gives the Bulls a competitive return, highlighted by the acquisitions of Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller, two young pieces for Chicago to work into their rotation as the team continues building for the long-term. Dillingham and Miller would each have vastly expanded roles for a Bulls team that will have a hard time competing for a postseason spot.

Why The Timberwolves Make The Trade

Jan 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks up in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves are looking to capitalize on their title window with their core of Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Julius Randle intact. White fits the timeline for a Minnesota team looking to compete right away, while Dillingham has taken longer to develop as a primary ball-handler than expected. It hurts to lose the former first-round pick, considering his offensive upside, but White fits the billing for the Timberwolves, who have searched long and far for backcourt help.

