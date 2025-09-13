NBA Mock Trade: Toronto Raptors Send RJ Barrett To Memphis Grizzlies
The Toronto Raptors are in a tough spot financially. The Raptors, who are still several significant moves away from title contention, are entering the 2025-26 NBA season just above the 1st Apron, a difficult spot for a fringe playoff team.
Throughout the summer, Toronto was linked to trade rumors to help the team open some cap space. Last year, the Raptors made a move to acquire All-Star wing Brandon Ingram. Looking to retool their team around the likes of Ingram and former No. 4 overall pick Scottie Barnes.
If the front office can create cap space, the team can target notable names in both the trade market and free agency. Among the team’s tradeable assets is RJ Barrett, who could be moved to add not only cap space, but draft capital as well.
Throughout the offseason, Barrett has been involved in trade rumors, including deals with the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls. In the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies could look to bolster their title hopes with the addition of Barrett.
Here’s a trade to move the Duke product from Toronto to Memphis.
Toronto Raptors-Memphis Grizzlies Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
Toronto Raptors receive Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, Vincent Williams Jr., 2029 first-round pick (via ORL), 2027 second-round pick (via ATL), 2028 second-round pick (via SAC)
Memphis Grizzlies Receive R.J. Barrett, 2026 second-round pick (via LAL)
In this trade, the Memphis Grizzlies fill a massive need on the wing with the addition of a 3-and-D threat in Barrett. The Grizzlies are without notable wing help after trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic back in June.
Toronto can afford to mortgage some of their wing talent, while filling several needs in their own regard. The Raptors receive three picks, including a future first-rounder, along with a backup big man in Brandon Clarke.
The deal works for both sides, with John Konchar and Vincent Williams Jr. thrown in as salary cap fillers to execute the trade.
Why The Raptors Make The Deal
Toronto’s front office could find itself desperate to generate cap space following the 2025-26 season. Pulling off the trade to move Barrett immediately sheds roughly $6.7 million in cap space.
Bringing in Clarke also gives the Raptors much-needed frontcourt depth, as previously noted. The Raptors also add a first-round pick in 2029 from Orlando, which Memphis acquired in the Bane trade.
Two second-round picks sweeten the deal and clears some money from Toronto’s books to help them avoid the 1st Apron next season. Though the Raptors are losing a quality wing, they make up for it while allowing themselves to plan for the future.
Why The Grizzlies Make The Trade
Memphis is looking to retool its roster around the core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey. Over the past several seasons, the Grizzlies have lost two quality wings in Bane and Dillon Brooks.
Adding Barrett gives Memphis’ offense a consistent perimeter shooter - Barrett’s shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc over the past two seasons inToronto - along with a versatile defender on the wing. The trade helps the Grizzlies work their way back into contending in a loaded Western Conference.
The front office also lands a second-rounder from the Grizzlies’ biggest rival, the Los Angeles Lakers.