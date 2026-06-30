Why Jalen Duren's Fantasy Basketball Owners Need Two Landing Spots Not Named Detroit

Jalen Duren is a restricted free agent with the Pistons as the controlling force. They reportedly offered Duren a $9.62 million qualifying offer, and it is being said that Duren is not happy with that proposal. The Third-Team All-NBA Center is seeking a much larger deal, worth about $40 million annually. While the Pistons can match any offer another team may send to Duren, it seems their willingness to hand Duren the bag is lacking.

Reports have confirmed that Duren is scheduled to meet with the Sacramento Kings. They will likely explore a sign-and-trade, perhaps including a big star like Domantas Sabonis, who would head to Detroit. The reports include many facts right now, but until anything is inked, nothing is final.

BREAKING: Due to sizable distance apart in negotiations, Detroit Pistons restricted free agent center Jalen Duren will meet with the Sacramento Kings at the start of free agency with the intentions of structuring a sign-&-trade out of Detroit. pic.twitter.com/rzUZWy2iJF — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2026

Duren will have varying outlooks as to his role in the 2026-27 season. Playing for the Pistons versus the Kings or another team will change Duren's expectations. Can he retain his All-NBA honors in a new city? That is up to us to measure. Here are Duren's most likely landing spots in 2026-27.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings are exploring Duren as an option, which would require them to part ways with a big contract for financial reasons. The common denominator in this matter appears to be Domantas Sabonis.

In Sacramento, Duren would have a volatile role. They add the star rim protector, but they also have a duo of young, rising stars to back Duren up. That is Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell. Raynaud has a 32.2% rebound rate, while Cardwell has a 38.3% rebound rate. Cardwell himself also had a 58.8% block rate.

If Duren comes to town, he will not play ultra-high minutes. Duren will start and is expected to play 30 minutes per game, but is expected to fall short of 35+ in that regard. The rotation will be a tedious one for Doug Christie to manage. Duren's fantasy basketball ranking will be fringe top-10.

Detroit Pistons

A return to Detroit is becoming ever more unlikely. However, it is not dead. If Duren fails to find his $40 million AAV deal, the Pistons might be willing to match a more generous price. That is the scenario that would land Duren back in town.

The fantasy basketball expectation is simple. Duren was a top-10 fantasy basketball center in 2025-26. While Paul Reed was very productive as the backup center, he will remain a backup. Perhaps Reed cuts into Duren's work, but we can expect Duren to remain a top-10 center with the Pistons.

Longshot: Los Angeles Lakers

A move to LA is much more of a long-shot scenario. The housekeeping to get it done will be tedious. If completed, the signing is probably a sign-and-trade. The biggest departing face would be Deandre Ayton.

If Ayton left and Duren came in, the transition would be relatively seamless. Duren is the starting center, uncontested by Jaxson Hayes. Rui Hachimura plays alongside, but as the power forward. Duren's minutes will be quite high, and his fantasy basketball ceiling appears to be the highest in Los Angeles.

BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zzVk6xUVF1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

LeBron James is leaving the Lakers, as reported on June 30. Luka Doncic runs the team, and everyone else is complementary. Duren will get his rebounds and 10-15 points per game, none more. In fantasy basketball, he will be a top-10 center.

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