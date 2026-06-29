Why Kawhi Leonard Needs a Raptors Trade for a Fantasy Basketball Resurgence

The rumor mill is working overtime leading into this week. Kawhi Leonard has taken the NBA by storm, with reports confirming that the Clippers are exploring a trade in which Leonard hops on the train out of town. The most likely destination? The Toronto Raptors, where Leonard won the 2019 NBA Championship.

The latest reports state that Leonard is willing, and only willing, to sign an extension with the Toronto Raptors. The situation is unique, as Leonard always intended to leave Toronto after his one season in 2019. Seven years later, he is welcoming a return to Canada.

Fantasy Basketball Breakdown

"The Clippers and the Raptors are seriously engaged in trade talks surrounding Kawhi Leonard."@ShamsCharania details Kawhi potentially returning to Toronto 🍿 pic.twitter.com/J8zNMbCD8f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2026

The first question to ask is, who would leave Toronto in such a trade?

The answer is likely to include Brandon Ingram, who is set to make $40 million in 2026-27. Other than Ingram, the scenario is up in the air. A deal can include Collin Murray-Boyles, as well as RJ Barrett, Jacob Poeltl, and/or others, plus draft picks.

While that question is difficult to answer, we can pivot to the reality of the situation. That is, Leonard would own the offense in Toronto. He is among the NBA's best players, a 2-time NBA Champion, 2-time Finals MVP, and 7-time All-Star. In 2025-26, Leonard was 6th in the NBA in Player Efficiency Rating.

What will affect the ceiling for Leonard is his expected minutes and the skill of his teammates around him. Can the Raptors average over the NBA average in points per game, and will Leonard have to play hard in most games?

The Raptors were 5th in the Eastern Conference this past season. With Leonard, they logically upgrade to be a top-4 team in the East. They were not as elite offensively, ranking 19th in points per game. Perhaps that lets Leonard repair the matter with his to-be-expected >30% usage rate.

Until such a deal actually happens, much is still up in the air. As for fantasy basketball owners of Leonard in dynasty formats, they should desire this deal to get done. In Toronto, he will be the centerpiece and do so undisputed.

Darko Rajatovic has coached this team since 2023 and has done so quite well. He believes in a European style of basketball that spreads the ball around. Leonard is skilled in shooting, driving, passing, rebounding, and weak at none. He can thrive in this scheme.

In Los Angeles, the Clippers have to support Darius Garland and Bradley Beal. Leonard isn't 'at home' with the Clippers. They failed to meet expectations in 2025-26. Change is generally for the better in such situations. Leonard leaving cannot be argued much as a knock on his ceiling as a player. He is also smart enough to recognize that, based on confirmed reports, he would want this move to Toronto.

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