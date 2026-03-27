Saints End an Era of Fantasy Football Dominance in this Possible Alvin Kamara Trade

Alvin Kamara has been very vocal about his wish to continue as a member of the New Orleans Saints. The veteran has been with the team for his entire career, and with gas still in his tank, he desires to stay amid trade rumors. However, trade rumors are not without reason. The Saints are paying Kamara over $7 million in 2026, and in the final year of his deal, Kellen Moore and Co. may decide to send him off and save the money, as they signed Travis Etienne Jr. Football is a brutal business indeed, so this is a deal where Kamara could leave and become a Baltimore Raven.

Fantasy Football Impact

Kamara would take a back seat, but an interesting seat on the Ravens offense. Derrick Henry is still in town, and while the team may reduce his workload to 15-18 carries per game, he is still the main back. Kamara would likely come into Baltimore to touch the ball a few times, but would assume around 10 times per game. Being in a read-option offense with Lamar Jackson will increase Kamara's explosiveness.

For a player like Kamara, who lacked volume in his older days, we would bank on his upside, which lacked explosion. If any offense can get Kamara out in space to make plays, it will be Declan Doyle's offense that comes from the new Ben Johnson coaching tree. It will also come with Jackson as the quarterback.

By no means would Kamara be a top fantasy football running back, but he could become a low-end RB2 with high-end RB2 upside. Ultimately, he would be a bit volatile to start, but definitely on our radar. Meanwhile, Henry may take a slight dip in value but remain a low-end RB1.

Mock Trade Details

Ravens Get:

RB, Alvin Kamara

Saints Get:

RB, Justice Hill

2026 2nd Round Pick

Why the Ravens Accept the Trade

The Ravens can use another running back behind Henry. Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle found great success with a D'Andre Swift/Kyle Monangai combination in 2025. He may not see that upside with Justice Hill, but he definitely will see it with Kamara. As the star running back is on the trade block, the Ravens may look to remodel their offense a bit by adding an east-to-west runner to complement Henry's downhill bruising ability.

Why the Saints Accept the Trade

The Saints look to offload salary in this deal, and by doing this deal, they save money that can be allocated to 2-4 cheaper depth pieces across multiple positions. The team also gets a 2nd round pick that Kamara will command, which will be ultra-valuable to Kellen Moore's ability to further draft his new team in year two.

The Saints just signed Travis Etienne Jr., which obviously means he is their go-to guy. Kamara is a thing of the Saints' past, and they rid themselves of him in this deal, adding Hill for simple depth behind Etienne and Kendre Miller.

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