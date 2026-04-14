Brian Thomas Jr. Reclaims Fantasy Football WR1 Status in this Chiefs Trade Scenario

The Jacksonville Jaguars have Brian Thomas Jr. lightly floated on the trade block. It seems to be a trending topic that dates well back into the mid-2025 season. For a player who was a top-5 fantasy football wide receiver in his rookie season, Thomas Jr. will command great returns. As the Jaguars have weapons good enough to thrive without their wideout, a trade may very well occur at the right price. A taker in that market could very well be the Kansas City Chiefs. This is how that deal could appear.

Fantasy Football Impact

Thomas Jr. is a WR1 in fantasy football, or so he should be. In 2024, he was the WR4 in most fantasy football formats. It is only right that he gets back to top-10 status.

The Chiefs will be a busy depth chart, but one that can get Thomas Jr. a great deal of work. Rashee Rice remains the team's WR1, and Xavier Worthy will be opposite him, outside. The good news is that Andy Reid is a wizard, and he will get unique and effective route trees working for Thomas Jr., if it comes to reality.

If the Chiefs made this deal, Thomas Jr. would be a player expected to play >70% of offensive snaps. Assuming that Pat Mahomes trusts his new wideout, the target share can easily exceed 20% while Thomas Jr. also becomes a prime red zone/touchdown target.

To be valued as a WR1 in fantasy football would be optimistic. Nonetheless, Thomas Jr. ought to be a WR1 on a Chiefs high-upside offense.

Mock Trade Details

Chiefs Get:

WR, Brian Thomas Jr.

Jaguars Get:

2026 1st Round Pick

2027 3rd Round Pick

CB, Jaylen Watson

Why the Chiefs Accept the Trade

The Chiefs shall be willing to splash for upgraded offensive weapons. They operate with Rice and Worthy at wide receiver, but lack much else behind them. With this core, the team missed the playoffs in 2026. By adding a player such as Thomas Jr., depth is renewed, and thus risk from offensive volatility should injuries occur to either key weapon is reduced.

Tyreek Hill has been strongly rumored to make his return. However, it is still more likely than not that he does not return. Regardless, that points to the Chiefs' clear need and desire to add a weapon. Why not Thomas Jr. as a potential top-10 wide receiver in the NFL?

Why the Jaguars Accept the Trade

The Jaguars did amazing last season with Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington. They will also be getting Travis Hunter back post-injury. Do they need Thomas Jr.? Yes, they do, but not desperately. He can be dealt for a great price, resulting in a net profit on the original investment. In turn, the team can fix other weaknesses.

Thomas Jr. was a 2024 1st-round pick. The Jaguars will retain a 1st-round pick, which is in the top 20. Added, they get a 3rd-round pick and a depth, veteran cornerback in Justin Watson to further build this elite and possibly top-5 NFL defense.

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