Sam LaPorta Retains Top-5 Fantasy Football Tight End Ranking in this Potential Trade

As the NFL league year has been reset, trades are now back in action. The NFL realm features many top-tier names in trade conversations, especially ahead of the NFL season. Key names include AJ Brown, Brian Thomas Jr., Brandon Aiyuk, and today's focus, Sam LaPorta. As LaPorta is due for a big contract entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Lions may trade him away and the Denver Broncos are a fit that we find.

Fantasy Football Impact

A trade of LaPorta to Denver would greatly intrigue us, fantasy managers. The Broncos will be among the 2026 Super Bowl favorites, and their offense has a clear gap at tight end. While Evan Engram is okay, he is not a world-breaker. Adding LaPorta would give Nix a full passing offense that can work evenly to Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, and now, Sam LaPorta.

Sean Payton has never been shy to use tight ends. We can take a glance at prime Jimmy Graham for the best example. By adding LaPorta, they will make sure to keep him just as involved as the Lions do, if not even more. Ultimately, his fantasy football ranking shall be retained to its current borderline top-5 value, while minimally affecting Sutton and Waddle in their respective route trees.

Mock Trade Details

Broncos Get:

TE, Sam LaPorta

Lions Get:

WR, Marvin Mims Jr.

2026 2nd Round Pick

2027 3rd Round Pick

Why the Broncos Accept the Trade

Sean Payton has one last weapon for this offense — an elite tight end. Evan Engram is not the answer, and that was evident in the 2025 NFL season. An elite offense under Payton has always used a tight end, and this year, he may desire to add one at a moderate price with LaPorta.

The Broncos are in win-now mode after nearly making the Super Bowl last season. In the situation, teams will sell off picks for effects to be seen right now. LaPorta will turn this offense up a notch for Bo Nix.

The catch here will be the money that LaPorta demands. As his rookie deal ends post-2026, he wants a new one after 2026, and sooner rather than later. As for the Broncos, they can afford it. The team currently has nearly $19 million in cap space, and they free up over 25% of that by dealing away Mims Jr.

Why the Lions Accept the Trade

The Lions may be hesitant to pay LaPorta, and by dealing with him, they get rid of a future issue with addition by subtraction. The Lions will lack a tight end in 2026, but they can easily work without a prime one. For that matter, LaPorta has struggled since his rookie season, so is the loss really that big?

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs run this offense with Jameson Williams to support. Their workloads are on par with any player in the NFL. The loss of LaPorta may not be a big impact; meanwhile, the Lions love a dynamic playmaker, and they get Mims Jr. The Lions may now have one of the most threatening deep balls in the NFL.

Added — the Lions secure two top-3 round draft picks. These can go a long way, and very well, the Lions can draft a tight end and/or a supplemental offensive weapon within them.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: