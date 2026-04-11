Why Fantasy Football Managers Should Hope for a Xavier Worthy Trade to Los Angeles

The Kansas City Chiefs need to change things for the better in 2026. The team failed to make the playoffs, and that is not up to Chiefs standards, given their multiple Super Bowl Championships under Andy Reid and Pat Mahomes. It was evident that the offense lacked its usual explosiveness; perhaps the team may make changes. Xavier Worthy is not expected to be dealt, but he very well could be dealt. Everyone is for sale, and the Rams are looking to be buyers amid the Davante Adams trade news that recently came out.

Fantasy Football Impact

If Worthy joined the Rams, our eyes would open wide. Sean McVay has a knack for making stars. Worthy would join the Rams as the WR3, but one of high-leverage spacing. The Rams will find Worthy in the open field and get him to make big plays. By no means is Worthy as high as a WR2 in fantasy football, but he is a Flex with great upside should Puka Nacua or Adams miss any time.

On the Chiefs, Worthy struggles to find too much upside. He was drafted mostly as a WR2 in 2025 fantasy football. Yet, Worthy finished as the WR59. The expectations will be higher in 2026, but Worthy is a questionable asset for the Chiefs. He is not a bust, but has not lived up to his high-end WR2 expectations. Worthy is nothing more than a bench player in 2026 fantasy football. For that reason, fans should not mind a deal to the Rams.

Mock Trade Details

Rams Get:

WR, Xavier Worthy

Chiefs Get:

2026 3rd Round Pick

2027 4th Round Pick

2027 Conditional 5th Round Pick

Why the Rams Accept the Trade

The Rams are never shy to make moves. McVay will add a player for sale if he views him as having high upside. The Rams can turn a talent into a big asset, and Worthy is tremendous in space.

Recent reports confirmed that the Rams explored a trade that would have sent Adams to the Eagles for AJ Brown. The fact that this surfaced shows us that Los Angeles is willing to make moves, and aggressively so. Behind Nacua and Adams, there is much to be desired. A player like Worthy could be what puts the Rams over the top and back to Super Bowl XLI.

Why the Chiefs Accept the Trade

The Chiefs drafted Worthy to be a top-tier, Tyreek Hill-esque weapon. Nobody can quite replicate Hill's past ability, but Worthy is certianly a speedster. Ultimately, he has not lived up to the hype. If the price is right, the Chiefs could deal off Worthy. The rumors say otherwise, but everyone is for sale.

If a trade ever arises out of the blue, it happens on draft day. Two weeks away, the Chiefs could be put in that situation if a trade-up deal arises that would let them get a guy they may want. This is very hypothetical, but the Chiefs are willing to make changes to refuel a Super Bowl run. If they can secure 3 draft picks in round 4 or later, that is a win.

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