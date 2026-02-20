NFL Mock Trade: Bears Splash for Maxx Crosby, Send Away DJ Moore and Draft Package

The NFL is now into the offseason, and while teams can’t make trades yet, they’ll be able to in about three weeks. Many players are generating buzz, and some will definitely be on the move. Right now, DJ Moore and Maxx Crosby are hot topics. In fact, a trade involving these two could make sense for both teams. Here’s a mock trade to illustrate how that might work.

.@AdamSchefter on the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes:



"I was told that the Raiders don't want to trade him, and if they even contemplated it, then it would take a Micah Parsons type package.



Do I think they're getting two firsts and a player? No."



(via @975TheFanatic) pic.twitter.com/uvB5y4Pxhy — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) February 18, 2026

If Moore were traded to the Raiders, his role would be notable. As of now, Moore is essentially the WR3 in this Bears offense with week-by-week volatility. Any given Sunday, he can be the WR1 or the WR4 in output. In Las Vegas, he will then be the WR1, pending the NFL Draft.

The Raiders are an offense of mystery at the moment. They hired Klint Kubiak, which should bode well. However, the team lacks a quarterback until they (likely) draft Fernando Mendoza. Even with the rookie quarterback, we cannot know how good this offense may be. Nonetheless, Moore has WR2 upside in fantasy football.

With Crosby now with the Bears, they will immediately be a top-10 defense in the NFL. AS the teams had trended that way in 2026, Crosby should solidify it. In turn, they are a team that will be drafted in the majority of fantasy football leagues.

Mock Trade Details

Raiders Get: DJ Moore, 2026 1st Round Pick, 2028 1st Round Pick, 2026 3rd Round Pick

Bears Get: Maxx Crosby

Why the Raiders Say Yes

Crosby is ready to part ways with the Raiders. This has been brewing for some time, and as tensions begin to peak, the Raiders may be best suited to let him suit up for a new team while the Raiders get adequate returns. This will also aid Kubiak in forming his own roster for his own scheme.

The Raiders also desperately need help at wide receiver. They cannot draft Mendoza at No. 1 overall and stick with Tyler Lockett and Jack Bech. Adding Moore would give this offense a nice veteran presence with a player who knows what it takes to succeed and is still quite good.

Why the Bears Say Yes

The Bears came out of nowhere to be near contenders in 2025. They got to the divisional round and nearly made the NFC Championship Game. As we saw, the offense is ready, but the defense can use some further help. At times, this defense was elite, but they have holes. Crosby can fill those holes.

Crosby is a player who will command significant capital. The Bears are a team that can afford that capital. They fully expect these parted with first-round picks to be in the bottom end of the round. They also need very little to win in 2026. They can take an All-Pro player, win with him, and sacrifice some draft picks with little concern. They also have a very deep, wide receiver depth chart with Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Olamide Zaccheaus.

