NFL Mock Trade: Chiefs Eye a New Starting Running Back With Tony Pollard
We are less than one week away from the NFL trade deadline and that means that the rumors are swirling. That hot topic is that many teams are in the market for a running back. In happenstance, many running backs are also available. Today, we turn our eyes to Tony Pollard. The Titans are beginning to rebuild their roster around Cam Ward and given the contract of Pollard, he may be gone.
Fantasy Football Impact
In a world where Pollard is sent away from Tennessee, Tyjae Spears will benefit tremendously. He is with the team through 2026 on a rookie deal and being owed a minimal sub-$1.5M AAV. Many people, including myself, may argue that Spears is already the better back than Pollard. By making a move, this backfield does not get much worse, if at all.
The Titans backfield has been a pure, 50/50 split since Spears rejoined the lineup. Julius Chestnut is the RB3, but he has barely seen the field. If Pollard were gone, Spears would likely attain the majority workload of over 70% of running back snaps, potentially even more. Chestnut could work in a minor role, but it is all Spears.
As for the departure of Pollard, he is unlikely to join a team where his role in increased. He could go to the Chiefs or the Chargers. Maybe even the Saints or the Bears. All of these scenarios put Pollard on a snap-share with his cohorts.
The plus would be that Pollard would join a better team. That alone could boost his value. I would prefer 30% on the Chiefs to 50% on the Titans. That is a no brainer. In fact, 30% is what Kareem Hunt is working with and he has 4 Touchdowns to the 2 that Pollard has racked up.
Trade Details
Titans Receive: 2026 6th Round Pick with Incentives for a 4/5th Round Pick
Chiefs Receive: Tony Pollard
Why the Titans Say Yes
Tennessee is a team that is entering an extent of a rebuild. They fired Brian Callahan and just two months from now, they will be hiring a whole new brass. This is likely to be a staff that if offensive minded with a goal in hand to make Ward great.
Is Pollard a fit for around $9M per year? The answer is no. In fact, most running backs are not worth that value. It is a sad truth. Many teams win with less. We can expect the Titans new coach to want his own style and his own players. By making this deal, you shed money and gain moderate assets in the draft as picks are king in a rebuild.
Why the Chiefs Say Yes
The Chiefs are a total opposite to the Titans. This team is in it to win it, once again. They do not care about picks or money. They care about a Lombardi Trophy. This deal gets them closer to achieving that goal.
Kansas City has a backfield of Hunt, Pacheco, and Brashard Smith. Let's break it down.
Pacheco has injured himself and he could now miss multiple weeks. Healthy or not, he has not popped into elite status. If he had, he would be commanding this backfield.
Hunt has been efficient, but he is old and he is not a volume back anymore.
Smith has not broken out a rookie sleeper. It remains, and it unlikely to be seen.
By adding Pollard, the Chiefs gain a pretty good running back that can take on a load, pass-catch, and do everything they want him to. Pollard is only signed through 2026 and has an opt-out after 2025, so flexibility is in this contract.