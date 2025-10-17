NFL Mock Trade: The Titans Send Chig Okonkwo To The Rams
Chig Okonkwo currently ranks as the TE21 in fantasy football, averaging 7.5 points per game through six weeks. His usage has been solid, seeing 30 targets on the season, an average of five per game, which reflects consistent involvement in the Titans’ passing attack. However, his fantasy upside has been limited by the team’s offensive struggles. The Titans rank last in total yards per game (232.3), 31st in passing yards (150.2), and 31st in points per game (13.8). Despite decent volume, Okonkwo’s production is capped by a stagnant offense that hasn’t created many scoring opportunities.
If Chig Okonkwo were to be traded to the Los Angeles Rams, his fantasy outlook would improve significantly. The Rams’ offense is far more productive, averaging 23.3 points per game, nearly 10 points more than the Titans and ranking among the league’s better passing attacks with 269.2 passing yards per game. A move to Los Angeles would likely boost Okonkwo’s scoring opportunities and overall target quality, giving him a much higher fantasy ceiling in a system that consistently supports multiple pass catchers.
Mock Trade Details And Fantasy Football Impact
Titans Acquire: 2026 6th round pick
Rams Acquire: Chig Okonkwo
Okonkwo’s fantasy value would get an additional boost by joining an established Rams offense led by Super Bowl-winning coach Sean McVay and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford. The combination of a proven system and elite quarterback play would increase his opportunities for high-value targets and red-zone looks, further enhancing his upside.
The Titans recently fired head coach Brian Callahan, leaving the team in a period of uncertainty. With QB Cam Ward still developing and Okonkwo set to become a free agent after this season, the Titans may look to trade him for draft capital rather than risk losing him for nothing. This makes a move to a more established offense, like the Rams, increasingly likely and could significantly boost his fantasy value.
Fantasy Impact On The Titans
With Okonkwo potentially on the move, several Titans pass-catchers could see an increase in targets. Wide receivers Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Van Jefferson, and rookie tight end Gunnar Helm, drafted in the fourth round and expected to take over as the team’s starting TE, would all benefit from greater involvement in the passing game. Currently, Okonkwo ranks third on the team in targets (30), behind Ridley (35) and Ayomanor (34). If traded, those targets would be redistributed, creating more opportunities for the remaining offensive playmakers.
Fantasy Impact On The Rams
If Okonkwo is traded to the Rams, Tyler Higbee would likely see a decrease in playing time, as Okonkwo would take over as the team’s starting tight end. The impact on the Rams’ wide receivers would be minimal, however, since Davante Adams and Puka Nacua dominate the team’s target share when healthy.
Final Thoughts:
Chig Okonkwo’s fantasy value would likely rise significantly if traded to the Rams. He would provide the Rams with an upgrade at tight end and could immediately become a top-10 fantasy option at the position, given the team’s high-powered passing attack. Conversely, a trade would open the door for Gunnar Helm, the fourth-round rookie, to emerge as a relevant fantasy option in Tennessee, as he would step into the role of the team’s starting tight end and have a chance to showcase his skills in the passing game.