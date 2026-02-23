NFL Mock Trade: Giants Gift Themselves Michael Pittman Jr. in Deal with the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have been lightly rumored to trade Michael Pittman Jr. away. He currently earns an average annual salary, but he is in the final year of the deal, making him expendable. As another team may eye Pittman Jr. as a one-year, win-now rental, they will pick up the phone. One team that happens to desire another wide receiver is the New York Giants. Here is a long-shot mock trade that ends in handshakes.

Fantasy Football Impact

As Pittman Jr. would leave the Colts, he would help his current teammates rise in value. That name, as of now, would be Josh Downs. He is the only wide receiver the Colts have under contract, and he is, truthfully, very underrated, grading out as elite on PFF throughout his career. Alec Pierce, a likely unreturning free agent, has Downs of high value until further notice.

The Colts will gain Darius Slayton in this deal. He is not the player that Pittman Jr. is, but Slayton will be a supplemental fit, playing alongside his former teammate, Daniel Jones. Chemistry transcends and with the chemistry in place, Slayton could be a fantasy football stash amid potential injuries and a lingering WR2 status, in this scenario.

The Giants are gaining a premier wide receiver in the NFL. This rounds out a star-studded cast of receivers, adding Pittman Jr. next to Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson (if re-signed). If Robinson does not return to the Giants, Pittman Jr. will trend very highly as a prime target in this newly managed Giants offense. His target share should be over 20%.

Mock Trade Details

Colts Get: Darius Slayton (WR), 2026 3rd Round Pick, 2027 5th Round Pick

Giants Get: Michael Pittman Jr. (WR)

Why the Colts Say Yes

The Colts would do this solely as a strategic, cap-friendly move. By dealing with Pittman Jr., the team sheds over $20 million in salary this season. The team faces some minor setbacks but aims for a big comeback in 2026, which may feature a newly drafted wide receiver to replace Pittman Jr. and Pierce.

In turn, the Colts will retain a couple draft picks and an underrated asset in Darius Slayton, given their familiarity with Daniel Jones. If the Colts manage to draft a very good wide receiver in the first two rounds, they round out a solid wide receiving core between that new player, Downs, and Slayton, with Tyler Warren to support. Even then, they can also sign someone with the newly saved cap space.

Why the Giants Say Yes

The Giants can use help for their quarterback with a new coaching staff coming in. Wan'Dale Robinson is a free agent, and the team may not bring him back. Even if they do, they can use Pittman Jr. to solidify a very trustworthy receiving room for Jaxson Dart in year two.

The Giants are not far off from winning-now. They added a Super Bowl-winning head coach, a solid run game, elite wide receivers, and a near-rookie-of-the-year quarterback. On defense, they can be as good as most. They will take Pittman Jr. on a one-year rental to keep this offense to elite upside.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: