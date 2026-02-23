NFL Mock Trade: Jaguars Deal Brian Thomas Jr. to the Patriots in Strategic Move

No NFL teams will be able to complete a trade until the new league year starts in March. However, once that date arrives, trades may rumble in the pipeline of rumors, especially ahead of the NFL draft. One of these trade candidates whose name has been floated is Jaguars star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. One team with mutual interest is the New England Patriots. If a deal were to happen, this is how that mock trade might look.

Fantasy Football Impact

By leaving the Jaguars, Thomas Jr. makes way for key players to have drastic increases in fantasy football value. Jakobi Meyers was playing as a very solid WR1 once he arrived via trade. With Thomas Jr. gone, Meyers will be the certified WR1, and he very well may play to a target share that approaches 30%. In Meyers' 10 games as a Jaguar, he averaged 6.3 targets per game while scoring three touchdowns.

The other beneficiary would be Parker Washington. In 17 games, Washington had 98 targets and fell just shy of 1,000 yards. With Thomas Jr. gone, Washington will surely be able to exceed 1,000 yards and be a solid WR2 in fantasy football under the leadership of Liam Coen.

In New England, the role may be interesting for Thomas Jr. This offense is a spread offense with Stefon Diggs as the WR1. Even then, he rarely exceeded a target share of more than 22%. By adding Thomas Jr., Diggs will fall below 20%, most likely. In turn, Thomas Jr. should match him by making this trade, the Patriots will have a clear purpose to leverage the star wide receiver.

Mock Trade Details

Jaguars Get: Demario Douglas, 2026 2nd Round Pick, 2027 4th Round Pick

Patriots Get: Brian Thomas Jr.

Why the Jaguars Say Yes

The Jaguars saw Thomas Jr. struggle at times in 2025. Regardless, the Jaguars thrived on offense and were a true AFC contender. With a respectable wide receiver depth chart, especially for a run-first team, they may be able to do without Thomas Jr. In making this deal, they sell their asset at a nice price, supplement him with Demario Douglas and add two draft picks, one of which will surely net a starter.

Why the Patriots Say Yes

The Patriots reached the Super Bowl, but their roster still needs construction. The team has a wide receiver room that is more slot-heavy, with Mack Hollins and Kayshon Boutte being their only true wideouts. Even then, that talent is mid-tier at best. They can really make Drake Maye a repeat MVP candidate if they add a true, elite WR1 in Thomas Jr.

Oftentimes, a contract can also be an issue in making a splash. Luckily for the Patriots, they find the Jaguars willing to deal off Thomas Jr., who is still on a rookie contract for another two seasons. He has the flexibility to be a short-term or long-term asset for the Patriots. It would all depend on the 2026 output. If all pans out, they may have a top-5 wide receiver in the NFL, as flashed in 2024.

