NFL Mock Trade: Seahawks Target Ravens TE Mark Andrews for Super Bowl Run
As the Ravens are stumbling, they may consider a fire-sale at the trade deadline. If they did this, Mark Andrews may the number one trade asset. He is still just 30 years old and still playing at a very high-level. A team in need may be very willing to take on his contract in the chase for the playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks may be a prime candidate as a surging team and a former Raven running the show.
Fantasy Football Impact
If Andrews were to get dealt, this would provide a massive boost to Isaiah Likely. The Ravens have two stellar tight ends and they may not need both if they fall to 1-5 and worse. Likely is an expiring contract much like Andrews, but he is cheaper and commands less money if they look to resign him. Likely would be a borderline top-10 tight end if Andrews left town.
As for Andrews, he would surely lose value by leaving town. Andrews is a prime option in this Ravens passing offense. Though volatile at times, his ceiling is proven to be of the best tight ends in the league. If he went to Seattle, he is in a share with AJ Barner and rookie, Elijah Arroyo. The role of Andrews would simply be that of a veteran, key piece, but not that of volume. It would boost the passing offense in Seattle.
Mock Trade Details:
Seahawks Receive: Mark Andrews ($6.1M Hit to Baltimore in Dead Cap, Balance Hits to Seattle)
Ravens Receive: 4th Round Pick (3rd Round Conditional - Playoffs, Snaps or Yards)
Why the Seahawks Say Yes
This is a longshot trade proposal, but it may happen. Mike Macdonald is a former Ravens coach. He is familair with Andrews. If this team keeps on surging, they may very well be Super Bowl contenders. They have one of the better defenses in the NFL and right now, Sam Darnold is the most efficient quarterback in the NFL. This team only gets better with Andrews and time maturing as a group.
The Seahawks do have AJ Barner as a breakout tight end, but the rookie, Arroyo, is not yet making a mark. If Seattle can get Andrews for a rental, why not? What is a 4th round pick to a Super Bowl run? Often times a contending team has a veteran that plays a big role. Look at the Rams with Odell Beckham Jr and the Chiefs with DeAndre Hopkins.
Why the Ravens Say Yes
Andrews is an expiring contract. If the Ravens keep losing, they have little reason to keep Andrews. If they can sell him for a draft pick, they may well do it. By shedding Andrews, they shed the money and gain a pick. They can get two-for-one. In the meantime, they have Isaiah Likely to fill the role and potentially prove himself as the re-signing option over Andrews.
The Ravens are looking bad. A fire-sale could be imminent and it may not just include Andrews.