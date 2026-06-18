4 NFL Trades That Could Unleash Fantasy Football Stars Including Justin Jefferson

Sports are political in nature. Teams may have good players, but that does not mean that it will all work out. Certain players need a change of scenery, and oftentimes, a change works out. The most recent examples feature Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and George Pickens. We now turn an eye to the trade market. Which players may rise if dealt away? These are 4 that just may.

RB, Trey Benson

Benson has flashed good football at times; he has lacked playing time to reach his full potential. Before a 2025 injury, Benson was the Cardinals' RB1 following James Conner's injury. Coming back to 2026, it looked as if Benson could become their RB2 with the great work of the third-down back. Instead, the Cardinals drafted Jeremiyah Love, rendering Benson hardly useful.

For sure, Benson is owned by many people in dynasty fantasy football. His value is empty at the very moment. Benson needs a trade, and any trade made will put him into an RB2 role worth owning as a handcuff. The best spots for his upside include those with promising offenses, such as the ones below that lack any solidified RB2 (Samaje Perine, Tyrone Tracy).

Best Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants

WR, Kayshon Boutte

Boutte is another name hurt by recent team additions. The Patriots traded for AJ Brown, and they signed Romeo Doubs. Boutte is now the Patriots' WR4/5. Hunter Henry may easily become the No. 3 pass-catcher on this team, and behind him will be Mack Hollins. On the bench, the team then has Kyle Williams and Demario Douglas. Boutte's great success, which included elite yards-per-reception numbers, has become largely diminished.

16.7 yards were gained per reception for Boutte in 2025. That number is elite in nature and can be used by a team in need. Boutte is well worth a WR2 job on an NFL team, but where? These are his best landing spots that lack any locked-in WR2 (Jalen Nailor, Antonio Williams).

Best Landing Spots: Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders

WR, Brandon Aiyuk

The situation regarding Aiyuk has been so very weird. He is constantly on social media, flashing his driving and photos, which show him somewhat out of football shape. Nonetheless, Aiyuk strives to play football in 2026, and with a new team may come new motivation. In his peak form, Aiyuk is a top-20 NFL wide receiver.

The 49ers will not use Aiyuk in 2026. Unless he is traded, his value will be obsolete. Luckily, teams are in the market. Anywhere Aiyuk may go could slot him in as their WR2, as WR1 roles are all but gone at this moment. The upside is notable, and dynasty fantasy football managers need a move, with the following options being the best landing spots without certified WR2's (Jalen Nailor, Antonio Williams).

Best Landing Spots: Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders

WR, Justin Jefferson

It would be crazy for the Vikings to trade Justin Jefferson, but the rumors are certainly live. There have been implications that Jefferson wants out of Minnesota. He is simply too humble and competitive to drive the topic too far. In basic human nature, a star like Jefferson surely wants to play for a contender, which the Vikings far from being amid an uncertain quarterback future, above all.

Jefferson is widely regarded as the best wide receiver in football. Yet, he ranks outside of the top-5 by many in fantasy football. Any spot Jefferson lands in will make him WR1. He needs a great offense to reach his full potential. It is worth noting that right now, Jefferson is not a trade candidate but rather someone who could become one should the Vikings plummet further down the NFL rankings.

Best Landing Spots: Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs

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