Top 2 Sell-High, and Top 2 Buy-Low Candidates at the Fantasy Baseball Midseason Mark

The time has arrived for a midseason check-in on the world of fantasy baseball. Who is playing over expectations due to being sold high? Who is playing below expectation, primed to be bought low? There are certainly many primed options. Look no further, as the analysis below makes the best case for the players listed.

Sell-High's

Brandon Marsh

The Phillies All-Star should be sold as he is playing far above expectations to date. Marsh has never batted any better than .280 over his previous five MLB seasons. He has also never had more than 60 RBI's in one season or more than 16 home runs. Yet, Marsh is batting .305 with 46 RBI's and 15 home runs.

Marsh has flashed regression in the first week of July. His average is .143 this month. Marsh was drafted as the OF108 in fantasy baseball, and the law of averages suggests his decline will continue.

Eduardo Rodriguez

The Diamondbacks' ace is playing unsustainable baseball. Off of a World Baseball Classic victory, he is playing to a stellar ERA of 2.25, and he is doing so with just a 6.19 K/9 rate. In his previous 11 seasons, Rodriguez has had a sub-3.50 ERA on 4 times, and an ERA sub-4.00.

Rodriguez's strongest baseball was in May, with a 1.60 ERA. He pitched to a still-strong 2.02 ERA in June. In his sole July start so far, he allowed 2 runs over 6.0 innings. Not bad, but still very much due to a regression to a >3.00 ERA rather than a regression to a sub-2.00 ERA.

Buy-Low's

Will Smith

The Dodgers' catcher is due back any day now. To pass on a Dodgers starter by any means is a bad idea. He batted .270 in March/April and .239 in May. Smith only regressed in June, pre-injury, with a .154 batting average.

2025 was Smith's strongest season of his career, with a plus-24.3 offensive rating. He has never had a below-average offensive rating in his 8-year MLB career. Buy him before he returns and performs well.

Jesus Luzardo

Luzardo entered the season as a longshot Cy Young candidate. His poor start to the season shied him away from that conversation. Luzardo had a 5.50 ERA in March/April. He has since steadily lowered that number, posting a 3.03 ERA in May, 2.97 in June, and a 1.50 ERA in his July start to date. A second-half surge is inevitable.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: