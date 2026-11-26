A variety of fantasy football leagues are entering the final week, when they can make a trade. The deadline is upon us, and it's a tool for title-winning aspirations. The savviest minds can spot an overvalue, flip it for an undervalue, and profit. After analyzing a bunch of data points, I identified Blake Corum as the prime sell-high candidate. Why? Let's dive in.

The Sell-High Case of Blake Corum

Blake Corum celebrated his 26th birthday with the best game of his NFL career against Green Bay.



32 CAR, 184 RUSH YDS, 1 TD, 2 REC, 21 REC YDS.



With a rushing attack like this, the Rams have everything they need to make a Super Bowl run. https://t.co/ihXa9lX4LH pic.twitter.com/LF8VibPU0E — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 26, 2026

Corum is mostly being valued as a mid-tier RB2 in fantasy football. However, we can capitalize on knee-jerk reactions to his Wednesday night stunner.

The night before Thanksgiving, Corum went lethal on the Packers. The Michigan Wolverine product left Kyren Williams in the dust as he ran the ball 32 times for 184 yards and 1 touchdown. He had 103 yards after contact with four rushing attempts of at least 10 yards.

Corum has now had more rushing attempts than Williams in back-to-back games. I do see a world where Corum stays the RB1, and Williams becomes the third-down back. But we are in a window where hype can turn into a profit.

Many fantasy managers will see that Corum is on a premier NFL offense, is running rampant as their starter, and ranks top-10 at his position.

A neutral, predictive process will not agree with that ranking. Hence FantasyPros' Rest of Season Ranking of RB20 for Corum. I personally ranked Corum RB25 this week, albeit with high upside, but this one game will not warrant a 10+ spot jump. It's not that simple.

Not to mention, the Rams face a brick wall in the coming games. In the next two games, Corum will have to face the Chiefs and the 49ers. They rank 4th and 3rd in EPA per Rush Allowed, respectively.

To compare, Corum has recently faced the following teams, paired with their current EPA per Rush Allowed ranking (1st = Most Difficult):

Packers: 17th

Cardinals: 15th

Commanders: 28th

Chargers: 18th

Raiders: 30th

A normalization is in store. The way I see it, Corum is still nothing more than a mid-tier RB2. Thus, he can be sold high.

The best buy-low running backs of mine feature the following names:

Omarion Hampton: Averaging nearly 20 touches per game recently. Upcoming easy games against the Patriots, Raiders, and Dolphins.

Averaging nearly 20 touches per game recently. Upcoming easy games against the Patriots, Raiders, and Dolphins. Chase Brown: Riskier, but averaging over five receptions per game on one of the NFL's best offenses. Shallow depth chart; low threat to his role.

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