The fantasy football trade deadline is nearly here, so it's time to gear up and make the best offers. To do that, fantasy managers need to get the best bang for their buck. It requires finding a buy-low candidate and your own sell-high candidate. As of Week 11, I find one name in particular: the Saints' Chris Olave.

The Sell-High Case of Chris Olave

Before we go any further, I will list Olave's Rest-of-Season Rankings across the fantasy football spectrum.

Olave will be reluctant to finish as a top-12 wide receiver for the rest of the season. There are a couple of reasons why, so let's get into it.

Jordyn Tyson

The Saints had been waiting for their rookie wide receiver's season debut, and it came in Week 9. Tyson had a light warm-up in his first game and then went full-fledged in Week 10. This past Sunday, Tyson caught 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards. That was on just a 72% route rate, which is expected to rise to 90% or higher.

That clearly affected Olave, as he had 4 targets, 3 receptions, and 30 yards. It's only logical that Tyson will continue to limit Olave's ceiling now that the Saints have more than just DeVaughn Vele and Juwan Johnson as target threats.

Downwards Usage Trend

Olave's volume has been down over his last three games, mainly in the target department. His route rate is no different than usual, above 90%, but Olave has declined in the following metrics over his last three games.

Targets per Route Run Rate: 24.0% -> 17.4%

24.0% -> 17.4% Target Share: 27.5% -> 24.6%

27.5% -> 24.6% Yards per Route Run: 2.16 -> 1.49

That, right there, is a direct result of Tyson's return, with a splash of bad Saints football, after a hot start to September.

Lack of Touchdowns

Olave has two touchdowns all season. It's honestly quite amazing. Olave has 85 targets this season and two touchdowns. Wow. Plus, he only has one touchdown since Week 2. For top-10 upside at wide receiver, Olave needs to maintain his earlier-season volume and/or find more touchdowns. I cannot sit here and tell you that he will get more touchdowns without evidence to back it up.

One Bad Trend

Get this — Of the top-20 fantasy football wide receivers (PPR points per game), three play on NFL teams with three or fewer wins. For reference, 12 of 32 NFL teams meet that win threshold this season.

Those names include Olave, Nico Collins, and DeVonta Smith, who is likely to slide down the rankings with Joe Milton behind center.

You Must Put Chris Olave on the Trade Block

In my estimation, Olave is much closer to WR20 in fantasy football than he is, say, WR8. Though I rank Olave highly this week because of a great matchup, you ought to test your league mates' negotiation skills.

I think many great buy-low players can fly under the radar and pay you dividends. For a quick example: Tetairoa McMillan has weekly top-5 volumetric upside, or you can offer a two-for-one trade that includes Josh Downs or Davante Adams (aiming to return in two weeks).

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