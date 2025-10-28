Should Fantasy Managers Panic About Jake Ferguson After Last Week?
Jake Ferguson has had some start to the season as Dak Prescott's top safety valve. He averages less than seven yards a catch but has six touchdowns in 2025. When he came up snake eyes on Sunday against Denver, that caused a huge amount of panic. Should fantasy football owners be scared off by Ferguson?
2025 Stats: Jake Ferguson
As we mentioned, Ferguson has 51 catches for 334 yards and six touchdowns. Just two years ago, Ferguson was named to the Pro Bowl. Through seven games it appeared the tight end was well on his way to a second Pro Bowl spot.
So About Those Struggles
Then, Denver happened. Ferguson was blanketed by the Broncos' linebackers and secondary. He did not catch a single pass and was only targeted once. There were games where he received double digit targers (against the Giants and Bears).
Carolina had a pretty good effort against Dallas and held Ferguson to three catches and 33 yards. However, Ferguson managed to get in the end zone. It is safe to say that Ferguson draws a better matchup in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. That should see Ferguson featured and especially in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rest Of Season Outlook
Okay, we teased it. The sun should not be in Ferguson's eyes much. Weeks 12 and 13 might be a little rough against Kansas City and Detroit. Both teams have physical defenses that like to get after the quarterback. That means Dak Prescott must get rid of the ball quick. However, the Chiefs and Lions have had moments here and there where they yield the yardage, targets, and more.
Playing Minnesota will help but the final two games versus Washington and the New York Giants may be gold for those desperate in their fantasy football playoff quests. No one got scared when Geroge Pickens started off the year with only 30 yards against Philadelphia.
As we mentioned, most teams cannot do what Denver could. The Broncos excel in coverge schemes but have the personnel to slow anyone down. Ferguson does most of his damage on short routes down the middle. He catches almost everything thrown near him one drop in 59 targets. It is hard to slow that aspect down.
Should One Panic About Jake Ferguson?
Ferguson does not get a ton of yards typically but catches passes. As long as that keeps happening, (80%+ catch rate), there is no reason to panic about rest of season production. It is all about targets because of that high catch rate. If Ferguson gets open just enough, Dak Prescott is going to find a way to get him the ball.
Expect Ferguson to keep on producing enough as he continues to get close to 100 catches on the year if not over.
Buy, Sell, or Hold
If you have Ferguson, one is going to hold on to Ferguson. He is ranked inside the Top 5 among tight ends for a reason. His ownership rate is nearly 98% still. So buying him would be tough. Holding on to him is a must. One is certainly not going to trade a commodity like Ferguson.
Be smart and do not panic here.