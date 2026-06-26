Thunder Trading Isaiah Joe To Pistons Makes SG Intriguing Fantasy Basketball Sleeper

Following the team’s Western Conference Finals loss, the Oklahoma City Thunder have kick-started a busy offseason. The front office has already completed a notable trade this week, making a second move on Friday morning involving sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.

Oklahoma City traded Joe to the Detroit Pistons, picking up a pair of second-round picks in the deal. Joe, a former second-rounder in his own right, posted career-best numbers in his sixth NBA season. The Arkansas product averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 71 games this season, notching nine starts.

Just in: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading sharpshooter Isaiah Joe to the Detroit Pistons for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rHf0VHp7k0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2026

Joe was one of the league’s most efficient perimeter shooters this season, connecting on 42.3% of his attempts from 3. Despite his efforts during the regular season, Joe’s role dwindled in the postseason, averaging just 11.0 minutes per game over 13 games, due to fellow wings Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Jared McCain seeing more minutes in Mark Daigneault’s rotation.

In Detroit, Joe will see a vastly expanded role that could positively impact his fantasy basketball outlook in 2026-27. The Pistons entered the offseason looking to bolster their 3-point production and sought a reliable scorer to pair alongside star point guard Cade Cunningham.

The lineup struggled to find a consistent No. 2 option in the postseason, a weakness that hindered Detroit down the stretch. Looking to next season, let’s review how the deal affects Joe’s fantasy outlook:

Isaiah Joe Enters 2026-27 Season As Fantasy Sleeper Following Pistons Trade

Mar 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) shoots a three-point basket beside Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during the second half at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Whether he enters the starting lineup or is brought off the bench for quick scoring production, Joe is likely to see a significant bump in minutes in Detroit’s rotation. Veteran Tobias Harris posted solid production throughout the postseason, but struggled to maintain such output in the team’s semifinal loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a greater role, Joe will enter the fantasy basketball season with improved ADP, but will still likely fall under the radar to a degree. I’d consider him a strong sleeper candidate coming into the new year, considering his consistent production from behind the arc throughout his six-year career.

With more minutes, there's a possibility Joe could see more looks as a playmaker, potentially improving his assist numbers in his first season with the Pistons. He’s currently ranked as the No. 111 guard in fantasy, per FantasyPros’ ADP projections, but will vastly outperform this draft range with a new role in Detroit.

His ADP could elevate over the course of the offseason leading up to fantasy draft time, though he still presents a compelling case as a sleeper next season. Fantasy players can expect another career year for Joe with his new squad.

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