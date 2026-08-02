Tarik Skubal Stuns Fantasy Baseball Managers In His Reported Trade to the Dodgers

It was always going to be irresponsible for the Detroit Tigers to keep Tarik Skubal past the trade deadline. They have arguably the best pitcher in the MLB, on an expiring contract. Was he going to resign? The quick and frank answer — no. Good for Detroit; they made the right call and sent Skubal out of town late on Saturday night, August 1.

Skubal heads to the Los Angeles Dodgers... no surprise here, as we all sigh... ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Dodgers get Skubal in exchange for their No. 5 prospect, Zyhir Hope, No. 7 prospect, River Ryan, and RHP Brady Smith. The expectation will now be that Skubal signs an extension beyond 2026, although ink-to-paper is more likely to come this offseason. Time will tell.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2026

Fantasy Baseball Impact

The analysis on the matter is quite simple for a pitcher. Skubal will rely on the three key factors, which we deem paramount for a pitcher. That is, support, bullpen ability, and home park factor. For example, Coors Field is very hitter-friendly at elevation, while T-Mobile Park (Seattle) plays huge in size and is the hardest in the MLB.

Here is how Skubal's key factors translate from Detroit to Los Angeles:

Tigers Dodgers Team wRC+ 102 113 Team Bullpen WAR +0.5 +1.9 Home Park Factor 100 (Median) 101 (Middling)

The upgrade is evident for Skubal. He goes to a Dodgers team that ranks among the MLB's best offenses, whereas Detroit is middling, just 2% better than the MLB average (100).

In terms of the bullpen, the Dodgers are also among the MLB elite. Their job may not even be done yet, with rumors that they could add a star-studded closer.

When it comes to park factor, Skubal will experience little change. Nonetheless, Los Angeles will boost his pitching upside in fantasy baseball upsid. Skubal is the SP22 in fantasy baseball, but after missing a handful of games in 2026, he is still among the MLB's elite.

Skubal has played 16 games this season with a 2.79 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. The best metric to weigh how good a pitcher truly is can be found on Fangraphs. They list a "Pitching+" rating, and Skubal has a 121 rating. That is among the best across the MLB. In comparison, the MLB's best closer, Aroldis Chapman, also has a 121 Pitching+ rating.

It is now time to see if the Dodgers really turn their big bank account into another World Series.

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