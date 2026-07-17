Mickey Moniak's Top 3 Most Likely Landing Spots and Fantasy Baseball Impact

The Colorado Rockies find themselves in a peculiar situation. The team is 39-59, as of July 17, and on a road to nowhere. A team that is bottom-10 in payroll must win through its youth. How can they get that done? Well, sell their most promising veteran assets and reap hopeful good returns in the form of multiplied prospects. What is the best option for that? Mickey Moniak.

Moniak is having a career season with a .278 batting average, .900 OPS on a plus-8.8 Offensive Rating. The 28-year-old is coming to his final year of arbitration in 2027, and things begin to point to a close. If Moniak stays hot into next season, he may be headed elsewhere. With great output showing face right now, the Rockies may sell high.

Moniak is cited as being a very likely trade candidate before the August deadline. With landing spots spicing up in the rumors, we discuss the top-3 and just how they may affect the output in fantasy baseball for the young star.

Houston Astros

The Astros are reported to be exploring options for a new outfielder. The team has 5 starters with a positive Offensive Rating. Neither of those players is an outfielder. A team that is 3 games out of the AL West race, a move that can very well net big returns towards another playoff berth.

The Astros rank 13th in Offensive Rating and 8th in Slugging Percentage. Moniak, however, is a hitter who might play in the 4-6 holes in the batting lineup. For Moniak, he prefers On Base upside rather than Slugging. He would bat as a cleanup hitter. In that respect, the Astros rank 16th in MLB, whereas the Rockies rank 7th in On Base Percentage.

In Park Factor, Coors Field also ranks as the easiest in the entire MLB. Daikin Park, where the Astros play, ranks 14th. It is an all-around downgrade for Moniak, despite what may be thought at face value.

Cleveland Guardians

While there are no reported talks of such a deal, the Guardians are listed as a fitting landing spot for Moniak. They are tied with the White Sox for the AL Central lead, doing so at a record of 51-46, as of July 17. A playoff run is likely, and in that, the team can use an offensive boost.

The Guardians rank 22nd in the Offensive Rating and 23rd in Slugging Percentage. They can use the power-punch that Moniak can provide, replacing Petey Halpin in centerfield. Halpin is batting a measly .180 through his first 31 MLB games.

Regarding Park Factor, Progressive Field is the 21st-easiest in the MLB. The drop is evident for Moniak in a deal that sends him to Cleveland.

Philadelphia Phillies

A strong team like the Phillies will be involved in most trade conversations. One that involves Moniak is real. Replacing Justin Crawford in center field would be optimistic. Crawford's recently started MLB career comes with high expectations, having batted >.300 at every MiLB destination he has played since 2023. The more likely targeted depth chart spot for Moniak would sit in right field, replacing the struggling Gabriel Rincones Jr.

There is certainly a world where Moniak might not play 100% of the time for the Phillies. He would play as much as his output allows. As for a spot in the batting lineup, Moniak would be viewed as a luxury for the Phillies rather than a necessary hitter. He would probably bat 6th or 7th, behind Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh.

To make things worse, the Phillies rank just 25th in Offensive Rating and dead-last in On Base Percentage. We do not want Moniak to land in Philadelphia.

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