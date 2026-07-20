Aroldis Chapman's Latest Landing Spots Foresee a Mounting Fantasy Baseball Risk

Despite his ripe age, Aroldis Chapman has propelled his career to its peak in the year 2026. He is carrying a 2.05 ERA with 21 saves on the season, doing so for the Boston Red Sox. As supply and demand go, the Red Sox have their supply in Chapman — an elite closer. Other teams have the demand for an elite closer. In contrast to supply and demand, another team may have future assets, which the Red Sox also demand.

A Chapman trade is evidently likely to occur over the next two weeks. Of course, there are suitors, and these are the 3 most likely of them, as well as what that may mean for the output of Chapman in fantasy baseball.

Philadelphia Phillies

This destination is a peculiar one for Chapman. Kalshi's market on Chapman's next team suggests the Phillies are the top suitor at 18%. However, they are a team with an elite closer already in Jhoan Duran. The simple reason for the trade is, well, the Phillies going with shades of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team may gun for a World Series with an elite setup man ahead of Duran in Chapman.

The Phillies would be a landing spot to kill the fantasy baseball value of Chapman. If he does not close full-time, all value is lost at a position where saves are paramount.

San Diego Padres

The Padres are reported to have interest in Chapman. It is another peculiar spot for Chapman, where the Padres have perhaps the best closer in baseball, Mason Miller. However, they might be interested in making Chapman an elite setup man and using him to close at times, resting Miller later in the season. The caveat? The Padres have a 9% chance to make the playoffs.

Nonetheless, the speculation is real. The play might also be longer-term. Miller is under team control for another 3 seasons, so the gamble is relatively cheap.

The fantasy baseball value of Chapman will take a hit here. The Padres are not much better than the Red Sox. In this new home, Chapman does not work full-time.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers might truly be the most likely landing spot for Chapman. They are an attractive place for Chapman to go and stay. They are the MLB's best team, and in the bullpen, the Dodgers would be more than happy to make Chapman their closer.

The biggest weakness of this Dodgers team is their bullpen. It is wild to say, but it is true. They are 9th-best in MLB in relief-pitching ERA. Chapman can easily dominate as a 1-2 punch with Tanner Scott, who has been dominant as the team's part-time closer.

The value of Chapman rises in Los Angeles. While he could theoretically not close 100% of the opportunities, the Dodgers will still offer more opportunities than the Red Sox. They have 13 more wins than Boston does, or over 20% through about 100 games this season.

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