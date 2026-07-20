Why Fantasy Baseball Managers Shouldn't Care if Jeremy Pena Got Traded to These Teams

It is certainly possible that the Houston Astros make a trade by the deadline. One item in which they might trade is their shortstop, Jeremy Pena. At this very moment, the move sounds ambitious. Nonetheless, supply meets demand, and when a team bids above the listing price, a handshake is made. Pena does have suitors, and these are 3 of them, which may also pique fantasy baseball managers' interest.

New York Yankees

In a recent interview with WFAN, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez suggested the team go and get Pena. They are a team that would benefit from upgrading the shortstop position. Pena would offer a plus-7 Batting Run Value, as compared to the minus-2 figure that Anthony Volpe has.

In such a trade, Pena will also increase in value regarding fantasy baseball. The high on-base item will have much higher upside in his ability to be driven in by his potentially new fellow Yankees. New York is 5th in Offensive Rating while the Astros are 13th. Yankee Stadium is also a much more hitter-friendly ballpark.

Atlanta Braves

The Braves are said to be active on the trade market over the next couple of weeks. Not only are they willing to make sales to sell players, but they are also willing to buy some who provide a net positive to trade for their World Series run. Pena would be able to replace current shortstop Jim Jarvis, as well as currently injured Ha-Syeong Kim.

A move to Atlanta would easily benefit the fantasy value of Pena. The Braves are on par with the Astros in current offensive value, ranking 14th in Offensive Rating. What they do offer is higher upside, with their batting lineup a top-5 when at their peak. This is a team making a strong playoff run, with momentum likely to build. We would rather have Pena here than in Houston for that reason.

Stays with Houston

Pena is much more likely to remain in Houston. While we can push all the landing spots with any potential, it is rash. Let's measure Pena as a long-term Astros shortstop.

The 28-year-old Pena is in the second year of elite output. He batted .304 in 2025 and batted .295 in 2026, as of July 20. The man gets on base with a .359 OBP. He slugs quite well with a .430 SLG. As a top-10% baserunner in the MLB, that is where Pena's value lies. We need Houston to show potential at driving in Pena as much as humanly possible.

While we cannot be too certain of the Astros ' long-term hitting upside, we can try to measure what the coming years could bring. That pivots a view towards their farm system—the Astros rank 29th-best in MLB, per MLB.com. The marks are, well, very bad.

Pena needs the Astros to go out and sign some big-name hitters ahead of 2027. The team is 7th-highest in payroll, so the odds are likely that Pena gets support. He is certainly not an item to sell in dynasty fantasy baseball, and that is where we leave it.

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