Joe Burrow And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 2

Joe Burrow highlights the top buy-low targets ahead of Week 2 in fantasy football.

Ryan Shea

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.
Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.
As we head into Week 2 of the fantasy football season, it’s important not to overreact, but it’s just as crucial to spot early opportunities. Week 1 always brings surprises: star players who underperform, newcomers who steal the spotlight, and box scores that don’t always tell the full story. That’s where “buy low” candidates come in. These are players who may have had a slow start, but the talent, role, or underlying metrics suggest better days are ahead. Smart managers know this is the time to capitalize before the rest of your league catches on.

In this article, we’ll highlight key Week 2 buy-low targets and explain why now is the time to strike.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burro
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow totaled 113 passing yards and 1 touchdown in Week 1, earning 8.82 fantasy points. While it was a slow start, Burrow finished last season as the QB3 overall, scoring 381.8 fantasy points (22.5 per game). He led the league with 4,918 passing yards, 460 completions, 652 pass attempts, and 43 touchdowns. Burrow also holds the NFL all-time record for completion percentage at 68.6%. With the Bengals expected to maintain a high-powered offense, Burrow is poised to bounce back quickly and continue his elite production.

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard
Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA;Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Tony Pollard played on 89% of the snaps in Week 1, handling 18 carries for 60 yards and adding 1 catch for 1 yard, resulting in a modest 7.9 fantasy points. While the production was underwhelming, the usage is highly encouraging. Pollard faces little competition in the backfield and is likely to become more involved in the passing game as the season progresses. With rookie quarterback Cam Ward still adjusting to the NFL, Pollard should continue to see a steady volume of touches and remains a strong buy-low candidate.

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Terry McLaurin finished Week 1 with 2 catches for 27 yards on 4 targets, totaling 4.7 fantasy points. Deebo Samuel led the Commanders’ receiving corps with 7 catches for 77 yards, and a total of 7 players caught passes for the team. Despite a slow start, McLaurin has a track record of five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. With Jayden Daniels leading a high-powered Commanders offense, better days and bigger fantasy numbers are likely ahead for McLaurin.

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins

Nico Collins
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) signals after a first down during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nico Collins recorded 3 catches for 25 yards on 5 targets in Week 1, totaling 5.5 fantasy points. The Texans’ offense struggled overall, scoring just 9 points as a team. QB C.J. Stroud spread the ball around, completing 19 passes to 8 different receivers, which limited Collins’ usual target share. However, given Collins’ back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, it’s reasonable to expect his opportunities to increase as the Texans will lean on him heavily moving forward.

