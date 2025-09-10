Joe Burrow And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 2
As we head into Week 2 of the fantasy football season, it’s important not to overreact, but it’s just as crucial to spot early opportunities. Week 1 always brings surprises: star players who underperform, newcomers who steal the spotlight, and box scores that don’t always tell the full story. That’s where “buy low” candidates come in. These are players who may have had a slow start, but the talent, role, or underlying metrics suggest better days are ahead. Smart managers know this is the time to capitalize before the rest of your league catches on.
In this article, we’ll highlight key Week 2 buy-low targets and explain why now is the time to strike.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow totaled 113 passing yards and 1 touchdown in Week 1, earning 8.82 fantasy points. While it was a slow start, Burrow finished last season as the QB3 overall, scoring 381.8 fantasy points (22.5 per game). He led the league with 4,918 passing yards, 460 completions, 652 pass attempts, and 43 touchdowns. Burrow also holds the NFL all-time record for completion percentage at 68.6%. With the Bengals expected to maintain a high-powered offense, Burrow is poised to bounce back quickly and continue his elite production.
Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard played on 89% of the snaps in Week 1, handling 18 carries for 60 yards and adding 1 catch for 1 yard, resulting in a modest 7.9 fantasy points. While the production was underwhelming, the usage is highly encouraging. Pollard faces little competition in the backfield and is likely to become more involved in the passing game as the season progresses. With rookie quarterback Cam Ward still adjusting to the NFL, Pollard should continue to see a steady volume of touches and remains a strong buy-low candidate.
Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin finished Week 1 with 2 catches for 27 yards on 4 targets, totaling 4.7 fantasy points. Deebo Samuel led the Commanders’ receiving corps with 7 catches for 77 yards, and a total of 7 players caught passes for the team. Despite a slow start, McLaurin has a track record of five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. With Jayden Daniels leading a high-powered Commanders offense, better days and bigger fantasy numbers are likely ahead for McLaurin.
Houston Texans WR Nico Collins
Nico Collins recorded 3 catches for 25 yards on 5 targets in Week 1, totaling 5.5 fantasy points. The Texans’ offense struggled overall, scoring just 9 points as a team. QB C.J. Stroud spread the ball around, completing 19 passes to 8 different receivers, which limited Collins’ usual target share. However, given Collins’ back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, it’s reasonable to expect his opportunities to increase as the Texans will lean on him heavily moving forward.