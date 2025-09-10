Patrick Mahomes And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell High Candidates Ahead Of Week 2
We’re only heading into Week 2 of the fantasy football season, but it’s already the perfect time to start identifying early “sell high” candidates. Week 1 often brings unexpected performances from players who explode out of the gate with big games that may not be sustainable over the long haul. Whether it’s due to favorable matchups, fluky touchdowns, or unusually high usage, these early-season outliers can present a golden opportunity to trade for more stable, proven assets before the hype fades.
In this article, we’ll break down several players whose Week 1 stats may have inflated their value and explain why now might be the best time to sell high.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes scored 26.02 fantasy points in Week 1, throwing for 258 yards and 1 touchdown, while adding 57 rushing yards and a rushing TD on 6 attempts. While the stat line looks strong, it’s worth noting that Mahomes only surpassed 26 fantasy points twice last season and finished as the QB11 overall. This performance feels more like an outlier than a trend. With the Chiefs typically running a balanced offense and Mahomes unlikely to throw 39 times and rush for a touchdown every week, now could be a great time to sell high based on his name value.
Cleveland Browns RB Dylan Sampson
Dylan Sampson tallied 17.3 fantasy points in Week 1, finishing with 12 carries for 29 rushing yards and adding 8 receptions for 64 yards on 8 targets. While the receiving volume is impressive, it’s unlikely to be sustainable on a weekly basis. Sampson was inefficient on the ground, averaging just 2.4 yards per carry, and with Quinshon Judkins expected to return soon, his role could diminish. He may have jumped Jerome Ford on the depth chart especially after Ford managed only 8 yards on 6 carries but the Browns’ backfield remains unclear. Now is the time to sell high before his value takes a hit.
Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams scored 20.4 fantasy points in Week 1, posting 15 carries for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns, along with 2 receptions for 10 yards. Notably, 12 of those points came from his two touchdowns, masking an otherwise modest performance. He did log a strong 77% snap share, which is encouraging. However, with Miles Sanders rushing for 53 yards on just 4 carries in limited action, it’s reasonable to expect Sanders to earn more opportunities moving forward, potentially eating into Williams’ workload.
New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave
Chris Olave posted 12.4 fantasy points in Week 1, catching 7 passes for 54 yards on a team-high 13 targets. While the volume is encouraging, it came on the back of 46 pass attempts from Spencer Rattler a number that’s unlikely to be sustainable week to week. Olave looked solid, but given his injury history and the overall concerns surrounding the Saints’ offense, now could be a smart time to sell high while his value is still strong.