Week 3 Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Should Managers Part Ways with Travis Etienne Jr.?

Entering the second year of the Kellen Moore era, the New Orleans Saints signed Travis Etienne Jr. to a four-year, $48 million contract in the offseason. This deal signaled that Moore and the Saints intended to make Etienne their primary featured back, even with veteran Alvin Kamara still on the roster.

Across the first two weeks of the new campaign, Etienne’s usage has raised some red flags for those who rostered him in fantasy football. Is it time to move on from Etienne, or should managers hold him in hopes his role changes in the coming weeks?

All stats used in this article are from PFF and Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Recap of Travis Etienne After Week 2

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) scores a two-point conversion in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Etienne tallied 14.8 fantasy points, which was aided by his 7 receptions for 32 yards. While Etienne proved to have a valuable receiving role in the Saints’ season opener, Kamara made his season debut in Week 2, and he immediately carved into Etienne’s workload.

Against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Kamara had more carries (9), receptions (5), and targets (6) than Etienne. Etienne finished with only 8 rushing attempts for 25 yards and 2 receptions for 6 yards on 2 targets in the win over the Ravens.

#Saints Week 2 RB Usage



- Travis Etienne: 53% snaps, 8 carries, 12 routes, 2 targets (31 yds)

- Alvin Kamara: 30% snaps, 9 carries, 8 routes, 6 targets (22 yds)



Etienne had a 2 pt conversion and a TD taken back but... this was a BAD day for his fantasy outlook — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 20, 2026

After contributing only 7.1 fantasy points in Week 2, Etienne is now the RB25 in fantasy points per game (11.0). Additionally, Etienne has handled just one of the four red-zone rushing attempts for the Saints, tying him with Kamara and giving him one fewer red-zone carry than Kendre Miller.

Before arriving in New Orleans, Etienne was the RB14 or better in two of his last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With an inefficient Kamara and even Miller and CJ Donaldson (???) earning snaps alongside Etienne to begin the 2026 season, his fantasy football outlook looks dicey right now.

Buy, Sell, Or Hold Verdict: Travis Etienne Jr.

Given Etienne’s effectiveness as a runner and pass-catcher in recent years and the contract he received in the offseason, there’s a chance he emerges as the clear No. 1 back on the Saints this season. That being said, Moore’s commitment to keeping Kamara involved as a receiver out of the backfield – for the time being – makes Etienne a player to consider selling in fantasy football right now.

While I’d be open to selling Etienne, avoid parting ways with the versatile back unless you can get a reliable RB2 or similar value in return. If you’re unable to net a decent trade offer for Etienne, it could be worth benching him until there is more clarity on the Saints’ backfield.