Why Alvin Kamara Is a Prime Fantasy Football Trade Target Entering Week 6
Alvin Kamara might not be the first name you expect to see as a fantasy football trade target, but a deeper look at his outlook suggests him to be a strong candidate. Outside of the biggest names in the league, consistent running back production has been hard to find this season. Let’s dive into Kamara’s performance and situation for the rest of the year.
Season Performance
During the first five weeks of the 2025 season, Kamara has compiled 73 carries for 283 yards and 1 touchdown. He has also added 17 receptions for 77 yards through the air. The veteran running back for the New Orleans Saints has not reached his ceiling so far, but his skillset and athleticism have been on display out of the backfield.
Kamara's elite speed and agility have made him an premier running back during his time in the NFL. His versatility and reliable hands add an extra component to his game. All of these strengths have been shown, but the volume of touches is the difference this year for the Saints' running back. Let's analyze the factors behind this change and how it might play out for the rest of the year.
2025 Fantasy Outlook
Kamara will remain a strong option out of the backfield for the Saints, but Kendre Miller’s increased usage has been the biggest threat to his touches. In last week’s game against the New York Giants, Miller’s 10 carries were more than Kamara’s 8. This was the first time that Miller took the majority of the carries in the New Orleans’ offense. Looking forward, the young running back may continue to receive the majority of carries, considering the fact that the Saints are not in playoff competition this season.
This is where Kamara's trade value gets interesting. Multiple teams have inquired about his availability, and if he were traded to a contender, he would instantly have the potential to be a league winner in fantasy football. The Chiefs, Bears, and Chargers are teams that need help at running back, and Kamara would step into the RB1 role with a high volume of touches right away for these squads.
Kamara's elite skillset at the running back position, proven fantasy football history, and possibility to be traded to a contender make him a strong target on the trade block. The veteran back should continue to produce decent stats with New Orleans, but look for him to take off if he is traded to another team.