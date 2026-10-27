Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and 2 More Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Quarterbacks

Fantasy managers can very easily steal a win by leveraging the waiver wire. Game-winners are spread across the board, and in Week 7, Malik Willis (QB4) and Geno Smith (QB5) earned their keep. If you want a QB in Week 8, target the following four quarterbacks.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Jacoby Brissett — 76% Available

We generally cannot count on passing volume, as it is a volatile statistic based on game script. However, Brissett has consistently passed at volume. He has three games with over 50 passes and has never attempted fewer than 31 passes. Brissett is averaging about 43 attempts per game.

The Cowboys are the opponent this weekend. They are 2nd-worst in EPA per Pass Allowed and Interception Rate (0.93%).

Sam Darnold — 58% Available

Darnold has help from Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks rank 10th-highest in Yards After the Catch per Passing Attempt. This offense asks Darnold to do very little to attain a lot of fantasy points. Just get it to the best wide receiver in football and let him cook.

Seattle's offense is averaging 7.6 Yards per Attempt, above the NFL average. Darnold also has a strong 2.99-second average time to throw, among the best in the league.

If Darnold has a good matchup, he can perform quite well. This immediate week against the Bears is a difficult matchup, but Darnold gets the Cardinals and the Raiders in the weeks after. They both rank bottom-8 in EPA per Pass Allowed and bottom-3 in Passing Touchdowns Allowed.

Geno Smith — 73% Available

The Jets face a favorable matchup against the Raiders, who rank 27th in EPA per Pass Allowed and 30th in Passing Touchdowns Allowed. Since Omar Cooper Jr. returned from the injured reserve, Smith has thrown 60 passes for 43 completions, 539 yards, and 4 touchdowns over the past two games.

Not to mention, Smith also flashes a 70% Completion Percentage with 7.8 Yards per Attempt. Say what you want about the Jets, but their passing offense is actually quite strong.

Baker Mayfield — 71% Available

It was not necessarily due to his play; the Buccaneers impressed more than any offense in Week 7, scoring 43 points against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield attempted only 11 passes, completing 7 for 64 yards and 1 touchdown.

Mayfield has some high-level weapons at his disposal. He hopes to get Emeka Egbuka back from injury as soon as this week. Mayfield also has multi-time elite fantasy asset Chris Godwin and multiple young, flashy options like Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson.

The Falcons' defense faces the 2nd-most Passing Attempts per Game in the NFL (40.9). There is good reason for it. They are the NFL's 2nd-best team in rushing EPA allowed.

The Buccaneers have averaged 32 Passing Attempts per Game when Mayfield starts in 2026. We can hope their pass rate rises in this Week 8 matchup, as the Falcons have the 4th-worst Interception Rate, the 8th-Worst Passing Touchdowns Allowed, and the 10th-worst Success Rate.

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