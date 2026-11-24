Unpredictable — that is exactly how I would classify the quarterback position in 2026. Several stars have stumbled, including Bo Nix and Justin Herbert. Several low-end prospects have exploded, including CJ Stroud and Bryce Young. It proves that there are often assets available on the fantasy football waiver wire. I like these four quarterbacks in Week 12.

Deshaun Watson

I am extremely high on Watson this week. He is coming off the bye, fresh as he can be, and will face the Raiders in Cleveland. The Raiders rank as follows:

5th-most QB Fantasy Points Allowed per Game

4th-most EPA per Pass Allowed

Most Offensive Points Allowed per Game

The Browns have no excuse for struggling in this game. They legitimately could put up 40+ points, and I wouldn't be surprised.

Cam Ward

Ward's current form has me excited for the weeks and even years to come. Brian Daboll has a history of bringing quarterbacks into their comfort zone. Ward has 783 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and 1 interception over his last three games.

The Week 12 matchup against Jacksonville won't be all that easy. But the Titans should be trailing, which could force a pass-happy game script. More volume equals more fantasy points.

Jacoby Brissett

In his two starts with the Ravens, Brissett is 57-of-86 with 616 passing yards. He has 1 touchdown to 2 interceptions, but the volume interests me more. Brissett is a career gunslinger, averaging 281 yards per game in 2025 and now has at least 270 passing yards in six games in 2026.

The Texans allow the 12th-most fantasy points per Game to opposing quarterbacks. That's enough to keep me on Brissett, especially in an indoor game. It's an overlooked fact in late November that an indoor game offers a clear net-positive on the field, given the harsher conditions other signal-callers will have to endure as winter approaches.

JJ McCarthy

McCarthy also gets that indoor advantage by playing the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are allowing the following to opposing quarterbacks:

10th-most Fantasy Points per Game

2nd-least Interceptions Forced

5th-most Offensive Points Allowed per Game

McCarthy has at least 243 passing yards in three of his five starts for the Giants. Among 34 quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks, McCarthy ranks 11th in PFF Passing Grade and 6th in PFF Rushing Grade. The Giants continue to impress, giving McCarthy formidable upside as a fantasy option.

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