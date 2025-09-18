Harold Fannin, Chig Okonkwo Among Best Fantasy Football Week 3 Tight End Streamers
The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.
Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.
By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.
Week 3 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Here are three more streaming options that could pay off for fantasy football managers.
*Percentage denotes player’s ownership on ESPN and Yahoo*
Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns) vs. Packers (ESPN: 35% Yahoo: 43%)
This is the second straight week Fannin has made my tight end streamers list. He notched a solid performance in his last outing, as he caught all five of his targets for 48 yards and recorded roughly 10 fantasy points. Fannin has 14 targets through two weeks. Brock Bowers, Tyler Warren and Jermaine Gresham are the only rookie tight ends with more targets through Week 2 since 2000.
Fannin benefited from advantageous matchups in his first two games, and that trend continues against the Packers in Week 3. Green Bay was middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends in 2024. However, despite their dominance defensively thus far in 2025, the Packers have given up the fifth-most points on average to tight ends. Fannin is already a focal point of the Browns' offense and should continue producing against the Packers in a positive game script on Sunday.
Chig Okonkwo (Titans) vs. Colts (ESPN: 12% Yahoo: 30%)
Okonkwo is yet to log a “breakout” fantasy performance through two games this season, but all signs point to one coming. Among Titans pass catchers, the fourth-year pro out of Maryland ranks second on the team with an 81% snap rate and 79% route rate through Weeks 1 and 2. He also has an 18% target share. Okonkwo has only recorded seven catches for 54 yards, but the foremost numbers signify high usage.
Okonkwo matches up against the Colts in Week 3. Last year, they surrendered the fifth-most points to opposing tight ends. The Colts have done a formidable job of containing tight ends through two games in 2025, but they faced the Dolphins, who were without their starting tight end, and the Broncos, while a calf injury limited Evan Engram. Okonkwo has a chance to break out in a big way in Week 3, making him a great tight end streamer.
Ja'Tavion Sanders (Panthers) vs. Falcons (ESPN: 3% Yahoo: 5%)
Sanders, a second-year pro out of Texas, notched a career-high in catches (7) and targets (9) in the Panthers’ Week 2 loss to the Cardinals. It was surprising usage for a team with little tight end production in the post-Greg Olsen era and a player who posted just 342 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. However, he and Bryce Young have clearly formed some connection, while other members of Carolina’s pass-catcher room have been unable to capitalize on similar opportunities (Xavier Legette).
The Falcons rank last in the NFL in fantasy points given up to tight ends through two games this year, but they played the Buccaneers and Vikings, both of which have less-than-stellar playmakers in their tight end rooms. Atlanta gave up the 12th-most points to the position in 2024, which is likely a more accurate representation of the matchup. Sanders is a viable option in deeper leagues who should also benefit from a positive game script.
