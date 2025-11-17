Best Week 12 Waiver Wire Running Backs Featuring Emanuel Wilson & Sean Tucker
With Week 11 now behind us, we have to start to look ahead to Week 12 and beyond. That starts with the waiver wire. This is a huge week for the running back position on waivers. We have a ton of great options to pick up. Those of us who saved their FAAB Budget or maintained their waiver priority will be rewarded this week if you are in need of a running back that you can plug into your lineup.
Emmanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay's starting running back, Josh Jacobs, exited Week 11 with a knee injury and was not able to return. Wilson stepped in as the clear lead back once Jacobs left the game. While Wilson played over 70% of the snaps in this game, Chris Brooks didn't even play 10% of them. This doesn't look like a long-term injury that should land Jacobs of IR, but he could miss some time. If he does, Wilson is a much add player and solid starting option.
Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders
Rodriguez is now the unquestioned starting running back in Washington. Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt's poor play continued in Week 11, and has cost him his job. We saw Rodriguez rush 15 times for 79 yards at 5.3 yards per carry, while JCM carried the ball nine times for just 28 yards on 3.1 yards per carry. It doesn't look like Rodriguez will be losing this job again this season.
Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tucker has taken over the starting running back job from Rachaad White. As long as Bucky Irving is sidelined, we expect him to maintain this job. In Week 11, Tucker carried the ball 19 times for 106 yards and two TDs, while tacking on two catches for 34 yards and another TD. White carried the ball just 10 times for 51 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards. The only thing we see derailing Tucker is the return of Irving.
Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Warren went down with an ankle injury in Week 11, and Gainwell was outstanding once he took over. Warren says that he could have returned to the game if he needed to, but it's still possible that he misses another game. Once he went down, Gainwell rushed nine times for 24 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 81 yards and two TDs. We have seen him be a fantasy star already this season when given an opportunity, so he is worth a pickup just in case Warren misses any time.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
Trey Benson's status moving forward is very much in question for the immediate future, and Emari Demercado exited Week 11 with an injury. That should leave Knight as the lead rusher for the Cardinals moving forward if both backs are out. Michael Carter could also be worth an add if you believe he will have a larger role. However, from what we've seen so far this season, Knight should serve as their RB1.