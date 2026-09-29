Braelon Allen, Jaylen Wright, And Three More Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets For Week 4

Week 3 is now behind us, and it's time to focus on Week 4. That starts with the waiver wire. This is a running back-heavy week on the wire, with a lot of questionable options. These are our top running back waiver wire pickups for Week 4.

Running Back Waiver Wire Targets: Week 4

Braelon Allen, New York Jets

If you need a running back to play this week, Allen is the back to target. Breece Hall is considered week-to-week with a quad injury, and while we don't know how long he'll be out, we do expect him to miss Week 4.

With Hall out, we'd expect Allen to step into a massive role in a favorable matchup against the Chicago Bears this week. He will score the most fantasy points this week of any running back available on the waiver wire.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Contrary to popular belief, Wright is the running back to pick up in Miami. The only reason Gordon stepped in and handled almost all the carries after De'Von Achane went down with a torn ACL in Week 3 is that Wright was sidelined with a stinger and a minor foot injury, and Gordon was the only other active running back.

Wright has been the clear RB2 in Miami behind Achane since last season; he ran as the RB2 in training camp, and he is listed as the top running back on the team's unofficial depth chart on their official website. While it's a small sample size, before Wright got injured in Week 2, he had out-carried Gordon 3-0.

All signs point to him running ahead of Gordon once he's healthy. We'd expect that Wright will get about 60% of carries and handle the majority of the passing-down work moving forward. Currently, he is considered day-to-day and looks to be on the right side of questionable for Week 4.

Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Gordon is going to have a role in the Dolphins' rushing attack, but he's going to be the second option and cost more to get. Let your league-mates fight over him, and you scoop up Wright.

In this offense, we'd expect him to get the majority of the goal-line work, but we don't expect there to be much goal-line work to handle. They have the worst offense in the league and just lost their best player.

When it comes to starting either Miami back, they are not viable options in Week 4. They have a terrible matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and will be shut down.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

This is not a player we want to suggest, but the volume is going to be there with Travis Etienne out for what sounds like at least three weeks. There is a chance he is placed on injured reserve. While Etienne is sidelined, Kamara is going to lead this backfield in both carries and targets.

He is clearly ahead of Kendre Miller on the depth chart. It's not going to be pretty, but it does look like he is going to see enough volume to make him fantasy-relevant.

Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

Mitchell looks to be carving out a bigger role each week with the Chargers. We already knew that offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel loved him, and now it's starting to show. In Week 3, he carried the ball eight times and saw three targets.

He finished with 52 rushing yards on 6.5 yards per carry and a receiving touchdown. Hampton carried the ball 15 times and saw one target. With his speed, that's enough volume to make Mitchell a boom-or-bust flex option. Especially with the Chargers being terrible and likely in a lot of negative game scripts.

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