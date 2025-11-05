Fantasy Sports

Carolina Panthers and Other Top Fantasy Football Defense/Special Teams Streamers for Week 10

Explore a trio of underrated defenses poised to deliver in favorable Week 10 matchups.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Every fantasy football manager knows the stress of weekly lineup decisions, but defense and special teams (D/ST) remain one of the trickiest positions to navigate.

Outside of a few elite options, most defenses remain volatile from week to week. This makes the streaming strategy, which rotates D/ST based on matchups, game script and injuries, oftentimes more valuable. 

Below are three streamable D/ST options available in many leagues that could help you survive Week 10. 

*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Browns @ Jets (ESPN: 54% Yahoo: 67%)

The Browns' D/ST has been overshadowed by their horrific offense this season. Despite being put in tough spots, they’re still a top 10 unit in fantasy football. They average roughly eight points per game and have a chance to score 10+ with a matchup vs. the Jets in Week 10. New York allows the seventh-most fantasy points to D/ST units per game. Justin Fields carved up the Bengals' defense in Week 8, but he will have a tough time working against the Browns’ pass rush led by Myles Garrett. The Jets have given up the fourth-most sacks this season (31), and when Fields is under pressure, bad things happen. 

Bills @ Dolphins (ESPN: 556% Yahoo: 58%)

The Bills’ defense has been up and down in terms of fantasy football, but has locked in as of late. It allowed nine points to the Panthers in Week 8 and 21 points to the Chiefs in Week 9. This week, they match up against their AFC East rival, the Dolphins. Miami surrenders the sixth-most fantasy points per game to D/ST units because of their turnover-prone nature. It leads the NFL with 15 giveaways. Both teams also met in Week 3, back when Tyreek Hill was still playing. Buffalo forced an interception and gave up 21 points. It didn’t turn into a lucrative outing fantasy-wise, but that can change in Week 10  

Panthers vs. Saints (ESPN: 189% Yahoo: 34%)

The Panthers are also a D/ST unit that has had success in moments this season. They should have no problem having one of their better outings against the Saints at home this week. New Orleans allows the fourth-most fantasy points to D/ST units per game and averages the second-fewest points per game on offense (15.3). Furthermore, the Saints rank fourth-least in yards per game (287.1). Rookie Tyler Shough will make his second career start after a not-so-inspiring debut last week. This all makes the Panthers a top-three play this week and a unit many managers can find on waivers. 

