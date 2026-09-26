Emmett Johnson Plus 3 More Deep-Sleepers in Week 3 Fantasy Football

Emmett Johnson has blown football fans away in his early NFL career. He has, in fact, earned status as my Running Back Sleeper of the Week. However, Johnson is not the only viable sleeper in Week 3. Fantasy managers can explore waivers and pickups for either of these four deep-sleeping options.

Emmett Johnson

Emmett Johnson DANCIN' out there



INDvsKC on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/X7YXNw6QVs — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026

Across two games, Kenneth Walker III has 47 rushing attempts and 9 receptions. The Chiefs want to reduce his workload to conserve his injury-prone body. In doing so, Johnson is planned for more touches.

"Emmett's role is to continue to grow as the season progresses," Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy told the media this past week. Johnson only ran the football twice in Week 2. That is not to be expected weekly. I anticipate Johnson will have about 15% of the Chiefs' rushing offense and another 7% of their receiving offense.

Week 3 offers a prime opportunity for Johnson to have his best game yet. The Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins. They and the 49ers are the most popular survivor pool picks, thus the most likely expected winners. In what could be a blowout, the team will logically favor conservative workload management and give Johnson the ball more than average.

Woody Marks

In Week 2, Marks ran 24 routes. That is quite the number for a running back; nonetheless, he is a minority RB2 who is not known for his pass-catching. Why did this happen, you ask? In part due to Nico Collins' absence. Volume was redistributed, and Marks got some.

Collins remains out for Week 3. In that case, Marks may easily run another 20 routes. I expect at least 15 awill be run outwill of the backfield. In Week 2, Marks had 5 targets, catching each one for a 27-yard total. Not to mention, he has only 9 fewer rushing attempts than David Montgomery this season and is projected to command just over 1/3rd of the Texans' rushing offense.

Isaiah Williams

The Detroit Lions rank 24th in Pass EPA Allowed per Play. They are 31st in Points per Game Allowed (31.0). They are expected to win by more than a touchdown.

What does that all mean? A pass script and a favorable matchup for the Jets' passing offense. In that case, Williams is a prime ceiling prospect.

Williams ran the second-most routes of any Jet in Week 2 (42). He was targeted 6 times (about 18%) and caught all 6 balls. Williams did only rack up 34 yards, but one big play and he is gone. Williams is a kick returner and thus, very fast. He is a prime boom-or-bust option that favors the "boom" against a bad secondary.

Chris Bell

Dolphins WR Chris Bell said he’s fine through his knee issue and ready to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/umywpx3wuE — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 24, 2026

The Dolphins have slowly ramped Bell up into form. At his best, he can compete for WR2 volume. In Week 3, he will likely command WR2 volume as Caleb Douglas is out.

The pecking order features Malik Washington as WR1, expected to have a formidable 30% of the team's receiving offense. Bell's projection is extremely volatile, but we can favor his ceiling minus Douglas. Bell ran 11 routes in Week 1, 20 in Week 2, and can be expected to run well over 30 routes this weekend.

I cannot sit here and tell you that Bell will play a high snap load. I do think he can play that formidable amount of 30-35, and that can be worthwhile, especially when trailing most of the game against the Chiefs. It is a decent shot in the dark.

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