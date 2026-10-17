Fantasy Football Week 6 Deep-Sleepers: Dameon Pierce, Kendre Miller, Plus 4 More

Deep-sleepers in fantasy football always find a pathway to relevance. Let's check out Week 5. Samaje Perine finished as the RB14, Demario Douglas as the WR9, Germire Bernard as the WR21, and Pat Freiermuth as the TE4. It is not always the most predictable, but we can try. The following are formidable Week 6 deep-sleepers.

Jameis Winston

Winston is averaging north of 280 yards over his last two games. The Giants face off against the Saints this Sunday, who rank 26th in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play. We can hope Jameis slings the ball wild like he always does.

Dameon Pierce

Will Shipley is out in Week 6. The Eagles are spread thin. It is Pierce, who ran the ball 11 times last week, with a gap to Carson Steele at RB2. I have Pierce ranked as a top-20 running back this week while projecting for over 20 total touches.

Kimani Vidal

The Chargers are trying to fix their woes by making Vidal one of the solutions. Vidal leads the team in Yards per Attempt with 6.3 yards over 14 attempts all season. The sample size is small, but it's rising: Vidal had one attempt in Week 3, five in Week 4, and eight plus a touchdown in Week 5. I prefer Vidal on the bench, but he is a worthwhile roster handcuff for the weeks ahead.

Kendre Miller

Saints fans will probably quickly label Miller a mediocre player in 2026. That matters none in this situation. He has volume, averaging 6.6 touches per game and 8+ in his last two games.

The Giants, who oppose this Sunday, rank just 22nd in Fantasy Points Allowed to Running Backs. Miller does also lead the team with 6 red zone rushing attempts (27% share).

Omar Cooper Jr.

The Jets' first-round rookie wide receiver returns from injured reserve. He is fully healthy and will serve as the WR2 in Week 6. If Christian Gonzales shadows Garrett Wilson, the offense should open up for Cooper Jr. I project he will get at least four targets in this game. In Week 1, his short sample size featured a 30-yard reception in which he broke multiple tackles, proving his hype worthy.

Germie Bernard

He is not quite a "deep-sleeper," but Bernard may still be available in free agency. If so, pick him up. Bernard is Aaron Rodgers' trusted WR2 this week. He featured eight targets in Week 5, which says a lot. Rodgers is never easy to build chemistry with, especially when you are a young player.

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