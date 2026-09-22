Denzel Boston And Oronde Gadsden II Lead Our Top Overall Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 3

With Week 2 now in our rearview mirror, it's time to start looking ahead to Week 3. That starts with the waiver wire. We are going to take a look at the top overall waiver pickups at each position.

Top Overall Waiver Wire Pickups For Each Position: Week 3

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough had another solid game in Week 2 in a road win against the Baltimore Ravens. He threw for 252 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, to go along with nine carries for 23 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Over the next two weeks, Shough has a decent matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and a great matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, both at home. There is also a chance that Shough becomes a solid long-term option as a fantasy quarterback.

He looks good and has some solid weapons in Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Juwan Johnson, and eventually Jordyn Tyson. He's a strong pickup as both a short- and long-term option.

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

JK Dobbins exited Week 2 with a hamstring injury, and RJ Harvey had been ruled out before the start of the game due to his own hamstring injury. Jonah Coleman stepped in and stepped up for the Broncos. Coleman played on a team-high 40% of the snaps for the position and led Denver in rushing with 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also caught all three of his targets for 19 yards.

If Dobbins is unable to suit up in Week 3 or beyond, we expect Coleman to remain in the starting running back role regardless of Harvey's health. Harvey will return to the role he has carved out, while Coleman takes over for Dobbins as the lead runner.

With that being said, you probably can't start Coleman if Dobbins is a full-go. Nevertheless, Coleman could also be a valuable long-term option for the remainder of the season, even if he's not an option in Week 3.

WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

If you need someone to start for one week, Rashod Bateman could be a better option if Zay Flowers misses another game; however, Boston could develop into a strong rest-of-season option. In Week 1, he caught two of four targets for 59 yards and a touchdown, and in Week 2, he caught five of seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. Boston isn't a prospect we were particularly high on, but he could be developing into a strong fantasy wide receiver.

TE Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have placed both David Njoku and Charlie Kolar on injured reserve, meaning both tight ends will miss at least the next four games. Despite some brutal matchups over that stretch, he becomes an intriguing waiver wire pick. We saw him explode last season when he was given the opportunity to serve as the starting option in the Chargers' passing attack.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News