Early Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Tank Dell, Darren Waller, Plus 3 Others
The waiver wire is where championships are won. In fantasy football, we look for hidden gems that deliver big returns. Several names have paid off this season, including Kirk Cousins, Ollie Gordon, and Ryan Flournoy. Today, I'm focusing on a few more high-upside targets, and the following five names stand out.
Ownership Percentages are from ESPN Fantasy.
Dylan Sampson — 82% Available
Sampson brings a versatile skill set that pays off in PPR formats. Over his last three games, Sampson averages 4.0 targets per game and, more importantly, has a 100% catch rate. Sampson averages 10.1 yards per reception and, among running backs with at least 10 targets this season, ranks 14th in PFF Receiving Grade.
Caleb Douglas — 73% Available
The Dolphins have played eight games this season. Douglas has only played five. Still, Douglas leads the team in targets, averaging 5.2 per game. Douglas is also averaging 15.6 Yards per Reception. Per game, Douglas is the WR30 in PPR fantasy football.
Tank Dell — 76% Available
After missing about two years with a brutal knee injury, Dell returned to the Texans' lineup in Week 7. He played 20% of snaps, sat out the bye week, then returned in Week 9 and led the team in targets (9). CJ Stroud and Dell have had a rapport since their rookie seasons.
Dell's target-per-route run rate since his return is 36%. Among wide receivers with at least 10 targets this season, Dell ranks second, behind only Puka Nacua (37%).
Adonai Mitchell — 59% Available
I won't sing Mitchell's praises for seven Week 9 targets. He caught 0% of those passes. Nonetheless, the volume is noteworthy. In Week 7, Mitchell played far from healthy. Aside from that game, Mitchell has had at least seven targets in three straight games. He is averaging 16.6 yards per reception and 3.23 yards per route run.
Darren Waller — 92% Available
Waller has 10 targets, 8 receptions, 90 yards, and 1 touchdown in Week 9. I think Waller is a great roster stash, but not much of a great weekly starter. If Tetairoa McMillan or Jalen Coker got hurt, Waller could play a big role in the receiving game. Until then, he's hard to trust, with five games played this season and three or fewer targets. In Waller's two games before Week 9, he had only two total targets.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.