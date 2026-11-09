Early Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Tank Dell, Darren Waller, Plus 3 Others

The waiver wire is where championships are won. In fantasy football, we look for hidden gems that deliver big returns. Several names have paid off this season, including Kirk Cousins, Ollie Gordon, and Ryan Flournoy. Today, I'm focusing on a few more high-upside targets, and the following five names stand out.

Ownership Percentages are from ESPN Fantasy.

Dylan Sampson — 82% Available

Sampson brings a versatile skill set that pays off in PPR formats. Over his last three games, Sampson averages 4.0 targets per game and, more importantly, has a 100% catch rate. Sampson averages 10.1 yards per reception and, among running backs with at least 10 targets this season, ranks 14th in PFF Receiving Grade.

Caleb Douglas — 73% Available

The Dolphins have played eight games this season. Douglas has only played five. Still, Douglas leads the team in targets, averaging 5.2 per game. Douglas is also averaging 15.6 Yards per Reception. Per game, Douglas is the WR30 in PPR fantasy football.

Tank Dell — 76% Available

The #Texans pulled their starters in the 4th quarter but kept Tank Dell in because he had 99 receiving yards.



They wanted him to get to 100+ yards, and you can see what it meant to him when he did. 🙏🥹



(📽️ @ChancellorTV)pic.twitter.com/UfWC8yhZ0Z https://t.co/N5xyqC79VB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2026

After missing about two years with a brutal knee injury, Dell returned to the Texans' lineup in Week 7. He played 20% of snaps, sat out the bye week, then returned in Week 9 and led the team in targets (9). CJ Stroud and Dell have had a rapport since their rookie seasons.

Dell's target-per-route run rate since his return is 36%. Among wide receivers with at least 10 targets this season, Dell ranks second, behind only Puka Nacua (37%).

Adonai Mitchell — 59% Available

I won't sing Mitchell's praises for seven Week 9 targets. He caught 0% of those passes. Nonetheless, the volume is noteworthy. In Week 7, Mitchell played far from healthy. Aside from that game, Mitchell has had at least seven targets in three straight games. He is averaging 16.6 yards per reception and 3.23 yards per route run.

Darren Waller — 92% Available

Waller has 10 targets, 8 receptions, 90 yards, and 1 touchdown in Week 9. I think Waller is a great roster stash, but not much of a great weekly starter. If Tetairoa McMillan or Jalen Coker got hurt, Waller could play a big role in the receiving game. Until then, he's hard to trust, with five games played this season and three or fewer targets. In Waller's two games before Week 9, he had only two total targets.

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