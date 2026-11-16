Early Week 11 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Cam Ward, Kaelon Black, and 4 Others

It's never too early to gameplan in fantasy football. The waiver wire goes into full swing every Tuesday. That said, we can explore options as early as Sunday. Come prepared and win — it's quite simple. In a knee-jerk reaction to Week 10, the following six players are Week 11 waiver-wire targets.

Cam Ward

Ward has at least 39 passing attempts in back-to-back games. It is not a fluke. The Titans often play in pass mode and trail in their games. But Ward hasn't just put up volume; he's also thrown for great recent statistics.

Over his last two games, Ward has about a 68% completion percentage, throwing for 534 yards and 4 touchdowns. He ranks 13th in PFF Passing Grade.

Kaelon Black

Kaelon Black runs over Caleb Downspic.twitter.com/THVJMtOKmZ — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 15, 2026

Black had another 11 rushing attempts for 53 yards and a touchdown in Week 10. He now has at least 11 rushing attempts and 53 yards in three straight games. The 49ers have kept Black heavily involved, reducing wear and tear on Christian McCaffrey. Plus, the 49ers are arguably the NFL's best offense.

Jordyn Tyson

The rookie caught 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards in Week 10, for an 89% route rate. The first-round draft pick passes the eye test, and I'll start valuing Tyson as a high-end WR3 in fantasy football, with his stock rising week by week.

Xavier Hutchinson

Hutchinson has at least 5 targets and 1 touchdown in each of his last three games. In that span, he is second on the Texans in route rate. Hutchinson is a riskier add, but one more good week may make him a legitimate fantasy football sleeper.

Antonio Williams

Williams has a 92% route rate over his last three games. He is playing more than both Stefon Diggs and Treylon Burks. While Diggs is the WR1 given his skill set, Washington clearly values Williams highly, and with his playing time and skill set, he will be a WR3 in fantasy football with WR2 upside.

Michael Mayer

Brock Bowers was rolled up on by a teammate while blocking.

Looks like his left ankle/leg. Headed to the medical tent pic.twitter.com/qygbtwn1IO — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) November 15, 2026

The pick is tentative. It all depends on Brock Bowers' health, since he exited Week 10 and didn't return. If Bowers is out, or even in legitimate question of playing in Week 11, add Mayer. In the two games Bowers didn't play in 2026, Mayer had 11 targets, 9 receptions, and 55 yards. But ignore the yards and accept the volume. He would be a low-end TE1.

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