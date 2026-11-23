The most locked-in fantasy managers are already looking towards Week 12. We have an ultra-short week of many games, including the Packers-Rams on Wednesday and the usual Thanksgiving Thursday tripleheader. If you want to contend for a league title, you need to dot your I's and cross your T's. I am here to help you all out and list the top early waiver wire targets for this coming Tuesday.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper (As of 9:00 pm E.T Sunday 11-22).

Cam Ward — 59% Available

The Titans had been touted as 'hot' offensively, and that continued into Week 11. Despite a 51-30 loss, Ward and company dealt efficiently on offense. Ward threw for 248 yards, 2 touchdowns, and zero interceptions on Sunday. Over his last three games, Ward has thrown for 738 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Deshaun Watson — 83% Available

Watson will exit the bye week with a gold-medal matchup. The Raiders will make a long trip to Cleveland, where the Browns have the 7th-toughest home field over the last 16 games and the 4th-toughest in the last five seasons.

The Raiders are also allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. They have allowed opponents to score at least 30 points in seven of their last eight games.

Justice Hill — 60% Available

Running back is spread thin in Week 12, barring any incoming injuries. But if anyone is viable, it is Hill. Over his last four games, Hill has 37 touches for 251 yards and 2 touchdowns. He is also in an elite handcuff situation to Derrick Henry, primed to take over if destiny calls. Other running back handcuff situations aren't as fluid, so it's worth noting this one isn't.

Kaleb Johnson — 87% Available

The Packers play on Wednesday, and it increasingly looks like Josh Jacobs will not suit up. That means that Johnson will start. He has 24 rushing attempts, 110 yards, and a touchdown over his last two games.

Chimere Dike — 68% Available

Most all-purpose yards this season:



1. Jahmyr Gibbs (1,384)

2. Chimere Dike (1,267)

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,236)

4. Bijan Robinson (1,207) pic.twitter.com/D48PstGaZd — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 18, 2026

The Titans have scored 89 points over their last three games. They are heating up, thanks largely to Cam Ward. Dike is also benefiting, as Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season.

Dike filled the slot role in Week 11, running a 60% slot rate. He caught 6 of 7 targets for 69 yards. He ran seven more routes than Elic Ayomanor and 12 more than Calvin Ridley; he was the team's second-most-used receiver (Carnell Tate).

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