Early Week 13 Waiver Wire Adds: Kareem Hunt Headlines Top Pickups After Breakout Game
Whether it was a breakout game, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity elsewhere in Week 12, these early waiver wire adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season.
From backfield options to emerging pass-catchers commanding surprising volume, here are the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 13.
*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs (ESPN: 60% Yahoo: 71%)
Hunt posted his best fantasy performance of the season in the Chiefs’ thrilling comeback against the Colts. He commanded 30 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 26 yards. The veteran scored 20 fantasy points, capitalizing on Iaiah Pacheco's third-straight absence. Pacheco has been sidelined since Week 8 due to a sprained MCL, although practicing fully on Wednesday and logged a limited session on Thursday. He was initially on a week-to-week contract, which makes his absence unclear.
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Steelers (ESPN: 58% Yahoo: 54%)
Gainwell was on my early waiver wire adds list last week, as Jaylen Warren was injured in Week 11 and entered Week 12 with a questionable designation. Warren ended up playing, but split time with Gainwell. Warren commanded a team-high 18 touches in the run game, but it was Gainwell who was more efficient and made a significant impact in the pass game. He carried teh ball 10 times for 92 yards and added six receptions for 30 yards. Gainwell scored 18.2 fantasy points and should continue splitting work with Warren going forward.
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears (ESPN: 35% Yahoo: 43%)
Loveland was one of my tight end streamers this week. He pulled through by catching 4-of-5 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. The rookie has become more involved since his big breakout against the Bengals back in Week 9. Loveland has also been targeted four or more times in his last six games. Opportunity is the biggest recipe for success, especially with tight ends. Loveland is bouncing back after a slow start to his rookie year and finally belongs on fantasy football rosters.
Chimere Dike, WR, Titans (ESPN: 12% Yahoo: 14%)
It’s hard to trust anyone on the Titans offense, but Dike is an intriguing option. In Weeks 7 and 8, the rookie put up back-to-back games with 16+ fantasy points. He’s coming off back-to-back disappointing performances, but rebounded in Week 12 with his best scoring output of the season. He scored 21.4 fantasy points, as he caught 5-of-7 targets for 44 yards and a touchdown. Dike also scored a 90-yard punt return, showcasing his playmaking ability.
Luther Burden III, WR, Bears (ESPN: 8% Yahoo: 11%)
Burden didn’t have a huge fantasy day, as he mustered 9.1 fantasy points. However, his involvement has grown in recent weeks. The rookie caught 3-of-5 targets for 46 yards and rushed once for 15 yards. Burden surprisingly had twice as many targets as Rome Odunze in the first half. He’s a worthy bench stash as Ben Johnson continues to get him and fellow rookie Colston Loveland involved on offense.
Cam Ward, QB, Titans (ESPN: 5% Yahoo: 7%)
Ward is coming off his best fantasy performance as a pro. He completed 28-of-42 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed a career-high six times for 37 yards and a score on the ground. His performance netted him 23.94 fantasy points. A big reason for his big day was his usage in the run game. Ward hadn’t used his legs much before his last two outings. He’s averaging 35 rushing yards in his previous two games, and those are coincidentally his two highest scoring games of the season.
John Metchie III, WR, Jets (ESPN: 1% Yahoo: 1%)
Metchie was traded to the Jets as part of the deal that sent Michael Carter to the Eagles. In just three weeks with New York, he’s scored twice and emerged as the top pass-catcher for a struggling offense without an injured Garrett Wilson. Metchie has scored 13.5 or more fantasy points in back-to-back weeks, despite the Jets undergoing a quarterback change between the two games. He’s coming off a performance in which he caught 6-of-7 targets for 65 yards and a score.