Esteury Ruiz, Taylor Trammell Lead Week 16 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outfielders
Injuries and call-ups continue to shake up MLB depth charts, opening the door for savvy fantasy managers to find value on the waiver wire. This week’s top outfield pickups include power-speed threats like Taylor Trammell and Esteury Ruiz, plus a few rising bats who could deliver sneaky production down the stretch.
Taylor Trammell, Houston Astros
With Jake Meyers battling a calf issue that may lead to a trip to the injured list, Trammell is the player who has been rewarded with a bump in playing time for Houston over the past week. The Astros gave him three starts this week, leading to 3-for-11 with three runs, one home run, and four RBIs. His season started with a calf strain as well, which led to him not seeing his first minor league appearance until June 2nd.
His career stats at AAA (.269/195/58/197/55 over 1,055 at-bats) paint a starting major league picture, but Trammell has yet to establish himself in the majors (.167 over 311 at-bats with 47 runs, 15 home runs, 39 RBIs, and four stolen bases). He brings power and speed, so his bat could provide replacement-level stats if Meyers does miss a significant amount of time.
Esteury Ruiz, Los Angeles Dodgers
Ruiz is another possible waiver wire player whose opportunity hinges on someone landing on the injured list. The Dodgers lost Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez over the past week, and Teoscar Hernandez has been battling a foot injury. Over his first week with Los Angeles, Ruiz went 3-for-10 with one RBI, one steal, and five strikeouts.
Over the previous month before his call-up, he hit .337 over 89 at-bats with 22 runs, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases, showcasing his potential in five categories. Ruiz is a speed out for fantasy teams, but he must have a starting job to earn playable stats.
Joey Loperfido, Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays called up Loperfido earlier this week and quickly put him in their starting lineup over their last four games. He went 5-for-14 with a run, a home run, and three RBIs. Over his previous 23 games at AAA, Loperfido hit .289 over 97 at-bats with eight runs, one home run, 11 RBIs, and two stolen bases. He has 558 at-bats of experience at AAA (.267/94/24/89/23 over three seasons), but he struck out 26.1% of the time (36.3% last season in the majors. Possible flash player who must make contact to stay in Toronto’s starting lineup.
James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers
Outman has an edge over Esteury Ruiz in playing time for the Dodgers due to his ability to play centerfield. Major league pitchers dominated him in May (3-for-24 with five runs, two home runs, and four RBIs), highlighted by his 13 strikeouts. His bat has rounded into form over his last 34 games at AAA (.345/40/12/46/9 over 139 at-bats) while doing a much better job of controlling the strike zone (walk rate – 15.9 and strikeout rate – 24.1).
In 2023, Outman was a helpful fantasy bat despite his high strikeout rate (31.9%). He hit .248 over 483 at-bats with 86 runs, 23 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases.
Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners
In shallow leagues, Canzone remains a free agent in most leagues. He has nine hits over his last 19 at-bats with two runs, one home run, and one RBI, lifting his early batting average (85 at-bats) with Seattle to .306. Between AAA and the majors this season, Canzone hit .299 over 264 at-bats with 46 runs, 19 home runs, and 45 RBIs.