JT Ginn and 6 Other Must-Add Risers on the Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire

The waiver wire is hot in fantasy baseball. Select players are rising and it is up to the sharpest fantasy baseball managers to get those players on their roster. However, who are those players specifically? How do you find them? Reading is one way and as the work was done by our team, you may reap the benefit. Here are this week's waiver wire pickups.

SP, Walbert Urena

Urena has a unique stat-line. The Angels starter has a 2.44 ERA, but a 1.36 WHIP. In 10 starts, Urena has 4 wins, with an average of 5.2 IP per game. That is good enough to add Urena as a utility starter, who also happens to be pitching twice in the week ending June 21.

3B, Zack Gelof

Gelof is not a world-beater, but he is a prime utility piece to add to your team's depth. Gelof is batting .276 with an OPS of .804. Gelof has 7 stolen bases and a top-20% Baserunning Run Value on Statcast. He is averaging a run in over 40% of games played, pacing for over 20 home runs on the season.

SP, JT Ginn

Ginn continues to deliver unexpectedly. The Athletics' starter has a 3.15 ERA on a 4-3 record. If he can get more run support, Ginn sets himself up for double-digit wins by the year's end.

SP, Troy Melton

Since Melton was added to the Tigers' rotation, he has been lights out with a 2.81 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. Melton will not give us strikeouts, but he will pitch to length, with 25.1 IP over his 4 starts (6.1 per Start).

CL, Elvis Alvarado

Adding Alvarado does not guarantee a sure-thing closer, but he trends towards earning the job. The Athletics currently have 3 closers listed on their depth chart. Alvarado looks the strongest with 0 earned runs in the 4 games since he made his comeback to the team. Alvarado is the prototypical closer, with a dominant fastball that tops out at about 99 miles per hour.

1B, Blaze Jordan

It's an awesome name and even better baseball. The Cardinals' No. 25 prospect is up with the team, and in 12 at-bats, Jordan has 5 hits and 1 home run. Time will tell where Jordan ends up in the long term, but he is not a bad stash should he continue this run.

1B, TJ Rumfield

Rumfield must be rostered. He is batting .280 with a .826 OPS, yet Rumfield is owned in under 20% of leagues. He is also on a 5-game hitting streak, as of June 15, with 9 hits in that span.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: