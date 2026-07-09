AJ Ewing Plus 4 More High-Upside Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds (July 9)

Players trend up as quickly as they trend downwards in fantasy baseball. That is the nature of the game. It is volatile, and managers must be on their game 24/7. About 2/3 of the way through the fantasy baseball regular season, it must be time to find that diesel fuel. Who can feed my playoff run? Look no further than these waiver wire prospects.

OF, AJ Ewing

The Mets' rookie outfielder continues to perform at solid numbers. His batting average is .278 with a .808 OPS. Ewing also has 7 home runs in 180 at-bats and 9 stolen bases. His RBI total is 24, and throughout his short career, Ewing has been steadily improving. His May batting average was .238, going .300 in June and .308 so far this July.

SP, Andre Pallante

Strike the iron while it's hot, right? Pallante's June ERA was 3.16 over 31.1 IP, and in July, his sole outing went 5.2 innings with 0 earned runs. If it were not for a bad May, Pallante would have an ERA well below 3.50. The ground-ball pitcher may not rack up strikeouts, but he expects to keep his ERA low and has strong win potential, with a 10-5 record on the season.

2B/OF, Tyler Tolbert

Tolbert's career is less than 125 games deep, but it has looked fantastic in its early goings. Tolbert played for the Royals in 2025, posting a .280 batting average across 50 at-bats and stealing 21 bases. In 2026, Tolbert is batting .365 with a .904 OPS in 52 at-bats and has stolen 10 bases. The combo second-baseman/outfielder expects to keep his starting job indefinitely.

1B, Kody Clemens

The Twins first baseman is batting .400 in July and is up to .255 on the season. He has a .823 OPS, highlighted by his 16 home runs. Clemens is a power-puncher with a plus-12 Batting Run Value and 93rd percentile Bat Speed. Might as well also strike this iron while it is hot.

OF, Cole Carrigg

The Rockies' No. 6 prospect is up in the majors and thriving. Carrigg is batting .307 through 88 at-bats with 4 home runs, topping his .923 OPS. The switch-hitting 24-year-old is up to 5th in the Rockies batting lineup and worth the gamble. Rookies have upside higher than most. The volatility is worth the gamble at a low cost.

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