Fantasy Baseball Buy-Low: Matthew Boyd Plus 3 Others Returning from Injury

The season cannot get much worse for select fantasy baseball items. These players are struggling mightily and are now injured. However, better days may be ahead. They are players with promise for much better baseball in the second half of the season. Consider adding or buying low on these MLB players to make a fantasy baseball playoff run.

SS, Corey Seager

On June 11, Seager hit the Injured List with a concussion. An injury originally expected to sideline Seager for about one week has become a 2-week ordeal.

The hope is that Seager can return as soon as today, Thursday, June 25. He is batting a mere .186. Seager does still flash his great power, with 9 home runs across 177 at-bats, pacing himself for 20+ once again. Seager batted >.270 in every MLB season since 2019. The law of averages will demand a great second half for Seager, who is owned in just 64% of fantasy baseball leagues.

OF, Teoscar Hernandez

How's Teoscar Hernández's rehab stint with the @OKC_comets going?



After homering Tuesday, presenting Exhibit B: a 106.6 mph moonshot for the @Dodgers outfielder 🌖 pic.twitter.com/R2DFPwvcV3 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 25, 2026

The Dodgers outfielder has been out for roughly one month due to a hamstring injury. He is in Triple-A Oklahoma City in his final rehab starts. The Dodgers expect Hernandez's return on June 29 versus the Athletics.

Before the injury, Hernandez was having a stellar year, with a .276 batting average and a .784 OPS. The 33-year-old has boom-stick power, and he hopes to get back to his 33-home run pace, which Hernandez put forth in 2024. The upside is well worth the addition of Hernandez, who is rostered in less than 55% of fantasy baseball leagues.

SP, Eury Perez

Perez made his return to the Marlins on June 24, pitching 4.2 innings with 3 hits allowed and just 1 earned run. Perez's last 3 starts, dating back pre-injury, have seen him allow just 2 earned runs.

Perez was a player deemed to have high upside entering 2026, coming off an injury. His ceiling is that of a top-20 pitcher in the NL and perhaps, the MLB. Newly back, Perez is still available in over 39% of fantasy baseball leagues, and given his raw ability, he should be rostered.

SP, Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd (knee, shoulder) will start for the Cubs on Thursday. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 24, 2026

The Cubs get back Boyd on Thursday, June 25. He will make his first start since May 3. The Cubs' ace, of course, has a tremendous ceiling. He owned a 3.21 ERA in 2025 and 2.72 in 2024 (8 starts).

Boyd's 2026 has endured a ton of adversity. At the start of the season, he had a minor arm injury, which sidelined Boyd for 3 weeks. Shortly after that, he had a freak accident when playing with his children, which caused this 6-week absence. Boyd was set back slightly by the onset of shoulder soreness, but he finally returned today.

Boyd is ranked among the best pitchers in the NL, so he should be valued as someone with such a great ceiling. The key to this strategy is to buy low on players who seem to trend only upwards, and that is the case for Boyd.

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